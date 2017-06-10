[앵커브리핑] "우리가 남이가"… 질기게 살아남은 그 말 (“We’re not strangers”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."우리가 남이가…"“We’re not strangers…”탄핵된 대통령의 왕실장이 한창 시절 던졌다던, 너무나도 유명해진 말입니다.This well-known phrase is what Kim Ki-choon, the former presidentialto impeached President Park Geun-hye, threw around during his*chief of staff: 비서실장*heyday: 전성기그 말이 나왔던 복국집은 여전히 성업 중이지만 그는 영어의 몸이 되었으니 이것도 역사의 필연인지 모르겠습니다.The pufferfish stew restaurant where the famous words were first blurted out is still in operation, but he himself is currently a prisoner locked behind bars – a historicperhaps.*inevitability: 필연아무튼 그 말은 대표적인 정치 선동구호로 악용돼서 우리 역사에 수많은 오점들을 남겼습니다.Anyway, that phrase has been abused as a classic, political slogan and has left a number ofon our modern history.*blemish: 오점사실, 우리가 남이가… 그 말은 틀린 말은 아닐지도 모릅니다. 비슷한 말씨를 쓰는 동향 사람이나 학교 선후배가 더 살갑게 느껴지는 것은 어찌 보면 인지상정이죠.To be fair, the phrase “we’re not strangers” isn’t wrong. It is almost natural that we find people using the same dialect, people from the same hometown and school much closer than others.그래서였을 겁니다. 고려와 조선은 '상피제' 라는 제도를 만들었습니다.That is probably why the Goryeo and Joseon dynasties came up with the sangpi - a system that prohibited relatives from working in the same area.'서로 피한다'The definition of the system is roughly translated to “avoiding each other.”조선의 법전인 경국대전 등에 따르면 의금부나 사헌부와 같이 이른바 권력기관일 경우 친인척이 관련되어 있으면 재판을 맡지 못하게 했고, 심지어 친척이 재판부에 있을 경우에는 소송을 멈추고 그가 다른 자리로 이동할 때까지 기다려야 했으니…Gyeongguk Daejeon, which was theduring the Joseon era, stated that institutions of power couldn’t take on trials if relatives were involved, and if a relative was a part of the justice department, the lawsuit would be halted until the relative moved on to another position.*code of law: 법전"상피제 때문에 옥송이 지연된다"… 성군 세종도 푸념했을 정도로 제도는 철저하게 지켜졌던 모양입니다.“The trial process is being delayed because of the sangpi.” King Sejong the Great’s complaint is a testament to how strictly the system functioned.가재가 게 편을 들지 않도록, 초록은 동색으로 물들지 않도록….So as not to be biased towards anyone….그러나 역사는 필연으로 나타나기 이전에 늘 거꾸로도 가는 모양입니다.However, history sometimes does go backwards.이미 논란의 그 사진 한 장으로 망신을 자초했던 검찰은, 얼마 지나지 않아서 그를 수사했던 이들 사이에서 벌어졌다는 '돈봉투 만찬'으로 논란의 중심에 섰습니다.The prosecution, whichwith a controversial photo of Woo Byung-woo smiling during investigations, once again was embroiled in controversy due to a being part of a dinner where envelopes stuffed with cash were traded.*bring misfortune upon itself: 화를 자초하다'조사 겸 식사' 혹은 '식사 겸 조사'…웃지 못할 변명으로 일관했던 그들만의 셀프감찰에 이어서 결국 고발된 검찰의 간부는 이 사건의 수사를 자신의 휘하 조직에 맡기는 셀프배당으로 그 '셀프 시리즈'는 정점을 찍었지요.The prosecution gave the excuse that the dinner was an inquiry and then held an investigation into its own organization. To top it all off, the accused prosecutor took on the case within his own division."우리가 남이가"… 25년 전 전직 엘리트 검사가 남겼다는 그 말은 아직도 검찰 사회에서 유령처럼 떠돌고 있었다는 것.“We’re not strangers.” The phrase spoken almost 25 years ago by a former elite prosecutor still haunts prosecutor circles.하필 돈봉투 만찬이 벌어진 그 식당 역시 '복국'을 파는 식당이었다 하니, 이 또한 역사의 우연인지 필연인지가 헷갈릴 즈음에 기록에 남아 있는 그 다음의 말을 보니 왜 이리도 그 말이 질기게 살아 남았는지를 알 수도 있을 것 같습니다.Coincidentally, the restaurant where the cash-stuffed-envelopes were traded also serves pufferfish stew. While we are still confused whether this is all by chance or something that was bound to happen, if we look at what Kim Ki-choon said next, we can almost understand why that phrase has survived for more than a quarter century."지면…영도다리 빠져 죽자"“If we lose… let’s jump off the Yeongdo Bridge.”오늘(5일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on June 05, 2017Translated for June 10, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster