Global planners, officials talk ‘healthy’ cities

Incheon City Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok gives the keynote Thursday at the NewCities Summit 2017 at Songdo Convensia in Incheon. [PARK SANG-MOON] 목요일 인천 송도 컨벤시아에서 열린 2017 뉴시티즈 서밋에서 유정복 인천시장이 기조연설을 하고 있다. [박상문 기자]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, June 9, 2017Government officials,and city planners from around the world gathered Thursday to discuss urban planning, not only from theof technology, but also, architecture and city services.*entrepreneur: 기업가*perspective: 관점, 시각*governance: 통치, 관리세계 각지에 온 정부 관료, 기업인, 도시 계획자들이 목요일 한 곳에 모여 기술, 관리, 건축, 서비스 관점에서 도시 계획에 대해 논의했다.The NewCities Summit 2017 took place at the Songdo Convensia. Held for the sixth time, the annual eventpanels and speakers that exchanged views under the subject, “Cities: The Building Blocks of Urban Wellbeing.”*featured: 특색으로 한*thrive: 번창하다, 잘 자라다2017 뉴시티 서밋이 송도 컨벤시아에서 열렸다. 이번이 여섯 번째인 연례 행사에서 “번영하는 도시: 도시웰빙의 기본 구성 요소”라는 주제로 특별 토론자들과 주제 발제자들이 토론을 벌였다.“To thrive, our cities must becomeof health and wellbeing where each part of the city works for one common goal and that is improving people’s,” said John Rossant, chairman of NewCities Foundation, organizer of the event.*ecosystem: 생태계*quality of life: 삶의 질대회장인 존 로산트 뉴시티 재단 이사장은 “도시가 번창하기 위해서는 우리 도시들이 건강과 웰빙을 고려하는 생태계가 되야 하고 시민들의 삶의 질을 향상시키는 공동의 목표를 위해 도시의 각 부분들이 유기적으로 작동해야 합니다”고 말했다.In hisThursday, Rossant also added thatandare only parts of the solution to design “wellbeing,” or healthy cities. “The focus must shift to cities people want to live in — which I call the ‘wellbeing,’” he said.*opening speech: 개회사*advanced technology: 첨단기술*efficiency: 효율, 능률*imperative: 명령, 긴요한 것대회 개회사에서 로산트 이사장은 첨단기술과 효율은 “웰빙” 즉 건강한 도시를 설계하는 방안의 부분일 뿐이라고 덧붙였다. 그는 “우리의 촛점은 사람들이 살고 싶어하는 도시로 옮겨져야 한다. 나는 이것을 ‘웰빙 명령’이라고 부른다”고 말했다.Incheon City Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok gave thespeech to the hundreds“The world is now caught in the current of the fourth industrial revolution, where we are in a generation of innovation through the sharing of knowledge and,” he said. “A majorto the Korean Peninsula and a center of the international flow of goods, Incheon is theplace for the fourth industrial revolution.”*keynote: 기조, 주안점*in attendance: 참석한*connectivity: 연결성*gateway: 입구, 관문*optimal: 최적의수 백 명이 참석한 가운데 유정복 인천시장이 기조 연설을 했다.유 시장은 “세계는 4차 산업혁명의 조류를 목도하고 있다. 우리는 지식과 연결성을 공유하는 혁신의 세대 한가운데 있다”고 말했다. “한반도의 관문이자 국제 물류의 중심지인 인천이야 말로 4차 산업혁명의 최적지이다.”번역: 이무영 정치사회부장 (lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)