Kang Kyung-wha’s Rhodes

It was a refreshing surprise and a prelude to personnel reform when President Moon Jae-in named a retired female lieutenant colonel of the Army to be his veterans affairs minister, a position that has traditionally been held by retired male generals. Moon also broke the traditional practice of seniority-based promotion with his revolutionary choice for head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.As we are in the storm of a security crisis on the Korean Peninsula amid a contest between the United States and China, President Moon has nominated an unlikely candidate, Kang Kyung-wha, for foreign affairs minister. We don’t know what catastrophe will be wrought by the reckless and unpredictable North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and U.S. President Donald Trump on the peninsula, and China is not hesitating to retaliate against South Korea for its deployment of the Thaad missile shield while holding back on critical options like suspending oil supply to pressure North Korea.Kang has worked longer for UN organizations than at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is not what career diplomats call “a traditional diplomat.” President Moon seems to think that someone with a broader set of perspectives and experience in the United Nations is a more fitting foreign minister than a conventional diplomat with a simple mind-set who can ride the conveyer belt to a guaranteed ambassadorship without really displaying any creativity or imagination. Here, President Moon is right.But is Kang the right choice? She used a false address to get her children into better schools, one of five types of corruption that President Moon had vowed to eradicate during his campaign. But Moon has since asked for understanding from the opposition parties and citizens for his nomination of people who have used fake addresses in the past. Dialectically speaking, it was a denial of denial. Cho Kuk, the president’s senior secretary for civil affairs, had written in a Hankyoreh column in August 2010 that falsifying an address “hurts the feelings of the people who cannot afford to move to a good school district due to their lack of capacity or connections.” It is like calling other people’s extramarital affairs “adultery” while claiming one’s own infidelity as “romance.”It is up to the National Assembly to investigate the fake address controversy during Kang’s confirmation hearing today. We also need to discuss whether she is capable of leading our diplomacy. Just like Veterans Affairs Minister Pi Woo-jin, Kang is a symbolic choice; if she is confirmed, she will be Korea’s first female foreign minister. The current defense ministers of Germany, France and Japan are all women, and the United States has had two extraordinary female secretaries of state.For a country like South Korea, though, diplomacy requires more than just symbolic significance. Unlike the United States, Germany, France and Japan, South Korea is under an existential security threat. Kang has been an outstanding UN diplomat, but it is uncertain if she has the foreign policy strategy, imagination, drive and force to get through obstacles. Her biggest weakness is having little experience in diplomacy with the four major world powers: the United States, China, Russia and Japan. Her short career with the ministry is not a strength, either.Kang is confident that her experiences at UN agencies will help her get through the challenges our nation faces. But we have witnessed that North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats often get pushed aside due to abstract and conceptual issues before being swept up in the flashy rhetoric of UN ambassadors.In “Aesop’s Fables,” there is a famous tale called “The Boastful Athlete.” Upon returning from a visit to foreign lands, a pentathlete claimed he was able to make a long jump in Rhodes just like an Olympian. Then a bystander shouted, “Hic Rhodus, hic salta!” which translates to “Here’s your Rhodes, jump here!”The philosopher Georg Hegel cited the tale in the preface of his book “Elements of the Philosophy of Right” to emphasize the importance of “here and now.” Karl Marx also used the phrase “Here’s your Rhodes, jump here!” to show one’s own competency in the present in his book “The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte.”The crisis-ridden Korean Peninsula is Kang’s Rhodes. As long as war clouds hang over the region, South Korea is not the conceptual, abstract stage of the UN. To quote from another one of Hegel’s sayings, the position of foreign minister is the rose on a cross. It is not a rose that she can get by simply reaching out. The members of the National Assembly’s confirmation hearing committee must not cling over her morals but strictly verify her competency to head our nation’s diplomatic corps. She may represent President Moon’s taste for symbolic significance, but it is not enough to entrust her with the grave job of diplomacy.It is uncertain whether Kang will be approved. Here, President Moon must ask himself if she is really competent enough to take on the role of foreign minister and worthy of backing down from his own promise to end corruption. Or is Moon not willing to give up her symbolic significance as our first female foreign minister? This is an issue that may affect public trust in President Moon, who has proven to be competent and reliable so far.By Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo.전통적으로 남성 예비역 장군들의 자리로 통하던 차관급 보훈처장에 여성 예비역 중령이 임명된 것은 문재인 정부의 태풍급 개혁 인사를 예고하는 신선한 충격이었다. 중앙지검장 인사도 검찰 기수 몇 단계를 훌쩍 뛰어넘는, 혁명정부에서나 상상할 수 있는 것이었다. 문재인 대통령의 파격 인사는 거기서 끝나지 않았다.미·중 대결 속의 한반도 안보 위기라는 태풍이 휘몰아치는 이때, 경쟁적으로 난폭하고 예측 불가능한 김정은과 도널드 트럼프가 한반도에 어떤 재앙을 몰고 올지 모르는 이때, 시진핑이 북한 압박에는 석유 공급 중단 같은 결정적인 카드를 쓰지 않고 한국에는 가혹한 사드 보복을 서슴지 않는 이때, 문 대통령은 외교부 장관에도 강경화라는 뜻밖의 인물을 내정했다.강 내정자는 국내(외교부 본부)보다는 유엔기구에서 더 오래 근무한, 직업외교관들이 말하는 정통외교관이 아니다. 문 대통령은 타성과 단조로운 사고에 빠져 창의력과 상상력을 발휘하지 않고 자동으로 굴러가는 컨베이어 벨트를 타고 최소한 대사 지위까지는 보장받는 정통외교관보다는 유엔 무대에서 시야를 넓힌 인물이 시한폭탄 같은 오늘의 한국이 요구하는 외교부 장관에 적합하다고 생각한 것 같다. 여기까지는 문 대통령의 생각이 옳다.그러나 과연 강경화가 옳은 선택인가. 그는 당장 위장전입에 걸렸다. 위장전입은 문재인 대선후보가 집권하면 반드시 청산하겠다고 공약한 5대 적폐의 하나다. 그러나 문 대통령은 위장전입자들을 총리와 장관직에 임명하는 데 야당과 국민들의 ‘양해’를 구했다. 변증법적으로 말하면 “부정(적폐 청산)의 부정(양해)”이다. 부정의 부정은 긍정이다. 문 대통령의 민정수석비서관 조국은 2010년 8월 한겨레신문 기고에서 위장전입을 “좋은 학군으로 이사하거나 주소를 옮길 여력이나 인맥이 없는 시민의 마음을 후벼 파는 것”이라고 썼다. 내가 하면 로맨스, 네가 하면 불륜의 전형 아닌가. 그 대통령에 그 보좌관이다.위장전입 시비는 국회 인사청문회에 맡기고 강 후보자가 오늘의 한국 외교를 감당할 능력이 있는가를 가려 봐야 한다. 피우진 보훈처장처럼 강 후보자도 여성으로서 상징성이 높다. 지금 독일·프랑스·일본의 국방장관이 여성이다. 미국은 두 명의 뛰어난 국무장관을 배출했다.그러나 한국 같은 나라의 외교는 상징성으로 되지 않는다. 미국·독일·프랑스·일본과 달리 한국은 실존적 안보 위협을 받는 나라다. 강경화 후보자는 유능한 유엔 외교관이었다. 그러나 그에게 고도의 외교 전략과 상상력과 추진력과 철벽도 뚫고 나갈 돌파력이 있는가는 의문이다. 특히 그에게 4강 외교의 경험이 없는 것이 최대의 약점이다. 국내 경험이 일천한 것도 흠이다. 오늘 한국의 외교부 장관은 부총리로 격상해도 손색이 없을 인물이어야 한다.강 후보자는 유엔기구에서 쌓은 경험으로 한국이 직면한 도전을 헤쳐 나갈 수 있다고 자신한다. 그러나 우리가 항상 목격하듯이 북한 핵·미사일은 유엔에만 가면 추상적·관념적 문제로 밀리고 유엔대사들의 현란한 말의 성찬에 휘말린다.이솝우화에 나오는 이야기다. 고대 그리스에 허풍스러운 5종경기 선수가 있었다. 해외여행에서 돌아온 그가 말했다: “로도스섬에 갔더니 올림픽 선수 뺨치는 성적이 나오더라”. 듣고 있던 사람이 말했다 “여기가 로도스다, 여기서 뛰어라!(Hic Rhodus, hic salta!)”철학자 헤겔은 이 우화를 현재성과 현장성이 중요하다는 말로 인용했다(법철학강의 서문). 카를 마르크스도 “여기가 로도스다, 여기서 뛰어라!”를 “바로 이 자리에서 네 실력을 보이라”는 뜻으로 썼다(루이 보나파르트의 브뤼메르 18일).위기의 한반도는 강 외교부 장관 후보자의 로도스다. 그는 여기서 뛸 능력이 있어야 한다. 전운이 걷히지 않는 한국은 유엔이라는 관념의 무대, 추상의 무대가 아니다. 다시 헤겔의 표현을 빌리면 강 후보자에게 외교부 장관 자리는 십자가 위의 장미다. 그냥 손을 뻗기만 하면 딸 수 있는 장미가 아니다. 국회 청문위원들은 그의 도덕성에만 매달리지 말고 이 나라 외교 수장으로서의 능력을 철저히 검증해야 한다. 문 대통령의 상징 취향에 막중한 한국의 외교를 맡길 수는 없다.강경화 후보자에 대한 국회 인사청문회 보고서 채택을 낙관할 수는 없다. 이 시점에서 문재인 대통령은 스스로에게 진지하게 물어야 한다. 위장전입에 대해 거짓말까지 한 강경화 후보자가 이낙연 총리의 경우처럼 적폐 청산 공약을 비틀어서라도 외교부 장관을 시킬 만한 능력이 있는 인물인가. 아니면 강 후보자의 여성으로서의 상징성을 버리기가 아까운가. 이건 아직은 잘나가는 문재인 대통령에게 신뢰의 위기를 몰고 올 수 있는 중대 사안이다.김영희 칼럼니스트·대기자