G-Dragon’s album tops charts worldwide

G-Dragon’s new solo album has conquered Apple’s iTunes album charts in 39 markets upon its release, his agency said Friday.“Kwon Ji Yong,” the fourth solo album released by the singer-rapper of boy band Big Bang, has stormed the charts in the United States, Canada, Argentina, France and Hong Kong, according to YG Entertainment.Other countries include Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore and Spain. The main track “Untitled” has also conquered all eight major Korean music streaming charts as well.Kwon Ji-yong is G-Dragon’s real name. As the title suggests, the album has a strong autobiographical aspect to it, with lyrics focused on G-Dragon’s personal character and growing pains as he enters his 30s.The music video for “Untitled” has racked up 4.1 million views on YouTube within 15 hours of its release.Just hours before the album’s release, G-Dragon changed the main song of his new solo album from “Bullshit” to “Untitled.” YG didn’t offer an explanation as to why the rapper-singer switched the main song. But observers speculate that the artist may have decided to place the provocative hip-hop track on the back burner to avoid controversy, especially in light of band mate T.O.P’s recent marijuana scandal and drug overdose.T.O.P was hospitalized Tuesday from an apparent overdose of benzodiazepine, a day after he was indicted without detention on charges of smoking marijuana. He is suspected of smoking the banned substance four times with a 21-year-old female trainee singer at his home in Seoul in October last year.Debuting as a Big Bang member in 2006, G-Dragon made his solo debut in 2009 with “Heartbreaker.” He has since released two more albums, “One of a kind” in 2012 and “Coup d’etat” in 2013. Following the release of the new album, the singer is to begin a concert tour of 19 cities around the world in Seoul on Saturday.Yonhap