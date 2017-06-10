MBC to air Lee Min-ho’s DMZ wildlife series

“DMZ, The Wild,” MBC’s documentary series hosted by star actor Lee Min-ho, will begin airing next week, the television network said Friday.The three-part series on wildlife inside the demilitarized zone, a 4-kilometer-wide (2.5-mile-wide) area that separates the two Koreas, will begin on Monday at 11:10 p.m. for a three-week broadcast.Lee accompanied the production team in the DMZ throughout filming, seeing for himself rare animals such as otters, yellow boas and ocelots that are inhabiting the area untouched by humans.The show also features other rare footage of nature, including cannibalization among wild boars.“We’ve produced great footage by capturing the DMZ’s wildlife through close filming,” an MBC spokesperson said.Since last month, Lee has been working at a social welfare center in southern Seoul, a substitute for his mandatory military service due to injuries he sustained in two car accidents in 2006 and 2011.Last year, he appeared in the SBS fantasy drama “The Legend of the Blue Sea” with high-profile actress Jun Ji-hyun. The actor first gained widespread fame starring in “Boys Over Flowers” in 2009 and continued to ride a huge wave of popularity after his following works “City Hunter” (2011) and “The Heirs” (2013). Yonhap