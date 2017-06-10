Near touristy Sudeok, the first Zen art gallery

Korea’s first western art painter Na Hye-seok, far left, and her self-portrait, middle, painted in 1929. She not only painted pictures, but was a feminist, a poet, and a writer working under the pseudonym Jeong-wol. Sudeok Inn, right, stands adjacent to Sudeok Temple in South Chungcheong. This is where Na lived for five years. [KIM BANG-HYUN]

Sudeok Temple, atop Mount Deoksung, South Chungcheong, was built during the era of Wideok of Baekjae, between 554 and 597. Befitting its status as an archaic temple of more than 1,000 years of history, its grounds also hold the oldest wooden structure in Korea, the Main Dharma Hall which is recognized as National Treasure No. 49.Ironically, the Sudeok Temple is more famous for being a tourist attraction under the theme of art rather than as cultural heritage. Walking past the Iljumun, the first gate at the entrance to many Korean Buddhist temples, an art gallery is visible at the left. Built in 2010, it’s the nation’s first Zen art gallery.Right next to the art gallery is Sudeok Inn, where a master of contemporary Korean art, Goam Lee Ung-no (1904-89) worked. The inn is also No. 103 of monuments in South Chungcheong. Painter Lee bought the then-thatched house in 1944 and lived in the house until he moved to France in 1958.During his stay in the house, he left two petroglyphs in a rock in the garden of the inn. Even before Lee, something also noteworthy is that the thatched house was home to Korea’s first Western painter, Na Hye-seok. (1896-1946)There are two exhibitions in the Zen gallery. One is the exhibition of the great Zen Master Venerable Won-dam, who worked as a chief monk together with painter Lee. Visitors can appreciate 10 pieces by Lee and 40 works of art by Venerable Won-dam in the exhibitions.The other exhibition is a regular one of various artists. It’s open year-round, and there are no admission fees.Kwak Ho-il, chief director of Sudeok Temple said, “There are some 600 annual visitors to the temple, with half of the them coming for the exhibitions and the Sudeok Inn. They are bigger attractions than the main temple.”The one-story art museum was built by Sudeok Temple for 1.6 billion won ($1.42 million) with funding from Yesan County.It attempted to emphasize zen, but built it with Western architecture. The oriental Sudeok Inn along with the recently-built museum shows off an east-west harmony rarely achieved elsewhere.The Sudeok Inn is a D-shaped thatched house in a 1054-square-meter area. Yesan County chipped in 400 million won to destroy and rebuild the buildings to its former glory in 2009. It still utilizes the signboard of the inn made by Lee.The Sudeok Inn is where female painter Na spent her final days after she divorced in 1934. She came to seek solace with her friend and bikkhuni, a female monk, monk Ilyeop, and asked the then-chief venerable of the temple, Venerable Mangong, if she could be admitted to the temple as a monk. However, the venerable rejected her proposal, saying “you were not born for this duty.”That is why the painter settled down in a nearby inn. She spent five years there, meeting artists who sought her advice.This is where she met painter Lee in the early 1940s and taught him of the basics of painting. Na left the inn in 1948 and, after wandering around for a while, fell sick on the road and passed away.Sudeok plans to build a trail around the temple and an artificial valley. Also, it will invest 10 billion won and build a relic museum. In the soon-to-be-built museum, it plans to exhibit 300 artworks, including cultural heritages such as a statue and altar portraits of Buddha.“We will make [the temple] brimming with Buddhist culture and make it a national tourist attraction,” said Monk Jeong-muk of Sudeok Temple.By KIM BANG-HYUN [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]충남 예산군 덕산면 덕숭산(해발 495m) 자락에 있는 수덕사는 백제 위덕왕(554∼597)때 창건됐다. 천년 고찰답게 한국에서 가장 오래된 목조건물인 대웅전(국보 49)등 가치있는 문화재가 많다.하지만 수덕사는 문화재보다는 미술을 테마로 한 관광명소로 더 인기다. 수덕사 일주문을 지나 조금 걷다보면 왼쪽에 미술관이 눈에 들어온다. 2010년 지은 국내 최초의 ‘선(禪)미술관’이다.미술관 바로 옆에는 한국 현대 미술계의 거장인 고암 이응로(1904∼1989) 화백이 작품활동을 하던 수덕여관(충청남도 기념물 제103호)이 있다. 이응로 화백은 1944년 초가집인 수덕여관을 구입해 1958년 프랑스로 건너가기 전까지 기거했다. 그는 수덕여관 뜰 바위에 암각화 2점을 남겼다. 수덕여관은 또 한국 최초의 여성 서양화가인 나혜석(1896∼1946)이 살던 곳이다.선 미술관에는 전시실 2곳이 있다. 이응로 화백과 수덕사 방장을 지낸 원담(1927~2008) 스님의 작품을 전시한 곳과 일반 미술가들의 상설 전시관이다. 이응로 화백의 작품 10여 점과 달마도 등 원담 스님의 작품 40여점을 감상할 수 있다. 상설 전시관에서는 일반 미술가의 작품을 연중 전시한다. 전국의 화가가 이곳에서 전시회를 연다. 미술관 관람료는 무료다.수덕사 곽호일 실장은 “수덕사 방문객은 연간 60만명쯤 되는데, 이 가운데 절반 정도는 미술관과 수덕여관을 찾는다”며 "수덕사보다 미술관과 수덕여관이 더 인기"라고 말했다. 지난달 27일 이곳에서 만난 김연희(49·경기도 수원시)씨는 “천년 고찰도 감상하고 미술작품도 볼 수 있는 드문 곳”이라고 말했다.단층 건물인 미술관은 수덕사가 예산군에서 받은 사업비를 포함해 16억원을 들여 지었다. 수덕사 대웅전 지붕을 형상화하고 단순함이라는 선(禪)의 의미를 살리되 서양 건축 양식으로 지었다. 초가집인 수덕여관과 어우러져 동서양 건축양식의 조화를 보여준다.수덕여관은 1054㎡의 터에 ㄷ자 형태로 지은 초가집이다. 예산군이 2009년 4억원을 들여 종전 건물을 해체하고 방 7개, 툇마루·온돌 등 옛 모습을 그대로 복원했다. 현재 남아 있는 수덕여관의 현판은 이응노의 작품이다.수덕여관은 나혜석이 1934년 이혼의 상처를 달래기 위해 수덕사에서 수행 중이던 친구 일엽 스님(1896~1971)을 찾아와 말년을 보낸 곳이다. 나혜석은 당시 수덕사 조실 만공스님에게 출가를 요청했다. 하지만 스님은 "임자는 중 노릇할 사람이 아니야"라며 거절했다.이에 나혜석은 여관에 정착했다. 그림을 그리고 자신을 찾아오는 예술인들을 만나며 5년 정도 머물렀다. 이응로 화백은 40년대 초 선배 화가였던 나혜석을 만나면서 수덕여관과 인연을 맺었다. 이응로화백은 나혜석에게 그림을 배웠다. 나혜석은 수덕여관을 떠나 여기저기 전전하다 1948년 행려병자로 삶을 마감했다.수덕사 측은 사찰 주변 덕숭산 자락에 올해 말까지 둘레길(3㎞)과 소규모 인공 계곡·야외공연장 등을 만들 예정이다. 또 선미술관 옆에 100억원을 들여 유물전시관도 조성한다. 유물전시관에서는 수덕사가 보관중인 탱화·불상 등 문화재를 포함해 불교 관련 물품 3000여점을 전시한다.수덕사 정묵 스님은 "불교 문화와 미술이 살아 숨쉬는 전국적인 명소로 만들겠다"고 말했다.김방현 기자