Listen to the bureaucrats (국문)

In the past few days, President Moon Jae-in’s transition committee has not been happy, to say the least, with the briefings it has been receiving from government ministries. “Public servants only change the cover of reports,” the committee lamented. “They are not sincere about lowering telecom fees,” it said. “Submit a plan by this week,” the committee demanded.
A new administration’s influence is strongest in the beginning, and officialdom is atrophied by the reprimands of Moon’s transition committee. The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning is in a panic, worried that the committee might believe it is opposed to reducing telecom fees, one of Moon’s core campaign promises. A director-level ministry official, who wished to remain unnamed, said, “Election promises are not the absolute good that must be implemented. We can begin to resolve problems by surveying what can be carried out, but no one is speaking up because we are overwhelmed by the advisory committee. We have no choice but to give the answer the committee wants.”
Rough words can lead to grave mistakes. Lee Gae-ho, chairman of the committee’s economic section II, said on Thursday, “It is the stance of the committee to abolish all basic mobile fees, including 2G, 3G and LTE. Nothing has changed from the president’s campaign promises.”
A day earlier, lawmaker Choi Min-hee of the same committee section said, “Fees can be eliminated starting from users with low income, 2G and 3G phones.” The stance changed in a day, and it sounded like the direction was not set.
Mobile service fees are an integral part of people’s lives, so the issue can easily be used for political gain. Naturally, lowering fees has been the usual promise of past administrations. Under President Lee Myung-bak, though, it took three controversy-laden months before the basic fee was reduced by just 1,000 won (90 cents) from 12,000 won.
The Moon administration needs to take into account Korea’s ICT competitiveness and global leadership in 5G. Abolishing the basic fee comes from a place of good intentions, but it is undesirable to chastise public servants in the course of promoting the policy. Bureaucrats feel discouraged when they are not considered a partner but a target of reform, a group advocating corporate interests. When abolishing the basic fee is considered the correct answer and the government operates as if it is checking homework, it can lead to adverse side effects.
The role of Moon’s transition committee is to objectively assess the successes and failures of the previous administration, learn from its mistakes and failures, and implement the governing philosophy of the new president. It can be attained not by giving orders and directions but by listening and using the language of consultation. People want to see how the committee can bring together the wisdom of public organizations and resolve pending issues.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 9, Page 33
*The author is an industrial news reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK TAE-HEE
"공무원들이 (보고서) 표지갈이만 한다", "통신요금 인하에 진정성이 없다", "이번 주까지 대책 가져오라"….
대통력직인수위원회 역할을 하는 국정기획자문위원회가 요 며칠 정부부처 업무보고를 받는 자리에서 쏟아낸 말이다.
정권의 힘이 가장 센 새 정부 초반, 국정기획위의 서슬 퍼런 질타에 공직 사회가 잔뜩 움츠러들었다. 졸지에 통신요금 인하에 반대하는 집단이 돼버린 미래창조과학부는 거의 패닉에 빠졌다. 익명을 요구한 한 국장급 공무원은 "공약은 무조건 이행해야 하는 절대선이 아니다. 실천할 수 있는 정도를 따져보는 게 문제 해결의 출발인데 국정기획위의 위세에 눌려 아무도 이런 말을 꺼내지 못한다"고 말했다. 그러면서 "국정기획위가 원하는 답안지를 만드는 수밖엔 없지 않느냐"고 되물었다.
쏟아지는 거친 언어들은 '실수'를 동반하기 마련이다. 국정기획위 경제2분과 이개호 위원장은 8일 "2G든 3G든 LTE든 모든 휴대전화 기본료는 일괄 폐지하자는 것이 국정기획위의 입장이다. 대통령의 공약에서 달라진 것은 없다"고 밝혔다. 전날 같은 분과 최민희 위원은 "저소득층 2G·3G 폰부터 먼저 폐지를 추진한다"고 했으니 하루만에 말이 뒤집혔다. 국정기획위 내부에서도 교통정리가 안됐다는 인상을 지울 수 없다.
통신요금은 매우 생활 밀착형인 이슈여서 정치적 목적으로 활용되기 쉽다. 통신사 이익을 줄이는 만큼 국민 지갑이 두꺼워지니 정책 지지가 높을 수밖에 없다. 통신요금 인하가 역대 정부의 단골 공약으로 등장한 것도 이 때문이다. 그러나 이명박 정부 시절 3개월 논란을 거치고도 기본요금(1만2000원)을 1000원 내리는 데 그쳤다. 정보통신기술(ICT) 산업 경쟁력이나 5G 글로벌 주도권처럼 고려해야 할 요소가 그만큼 많다는 뜻이다.
기본료 폐지를 국민 주머니 사정을 돌보려는 선의에서 비롯됐다고 백번 이해한다고 해도 추진 과정에서 공직 사회를 적폐 세력처럼 다루는 건 큰 바람직하지 않다. 공무원을 기업 이익의 앞잡이 노릇을 하는 집단으로 몰아서는, 개혁의 동반자가 아니라 개조의 대상으로 몰아서는 공직 사회가 신명나게 일할 리 없다.
특히 기본료 폐지라는 자신의 정답지를 쥐고 숙제 검사하듯 국정을 운영하면 그로 인해 생길 부작용을 꼼꼼히 챙기지 못하는 우(愚)를 범할 수 있다. 국정기획위의 역할은 지난 정부의 공과를 객관적으로 평가하고 실패를 거울 삼아 새 대통령의 국정철학을 이식하는 데 있다. 이는 지시의 언어가 아니라 합의의 언어, 명령이 아니라 경청의 태도로만 가능하다. 국민은 국정기획위가 공무원 조직과 현안을 놓고 지혜를 모으는 모습을 보고 싶어 한다. '모범답안'은 그래야 나온다.
박태희 산업부 기자