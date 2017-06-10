Summer is the perfect time for a scenic road trip: Whether it’s a lakeside picnic or forest cruise, we’ve got you covered

The Sihwa Seawall road, right, which connects Oido with Daebudo is one of the best drives, not only in Gyeonggi, but also is regarded as one of the most beautiful roads in the country. Left, a father and son look out to the ocean from the 75 meter (246 foot) high Moon Tower located along the road. The road divides the Yellow Sea and Sihwa Lake. [GYEONGGI TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Clockwise from top left, the road around Lake Geumgwan, Anseong, offers beautiful views, with mountains visible in the background. Local highway no. 98 runs through the Korea National Arboretum. Jeongok Port, Hwaseong, looks like a European port. The Road of Freedom, Paju, is perfect for family outings. [GYEONGGI TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

With temperatures rising over 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit) on a regular basis, it’s safe to say we are at the beginning of summer. So why take an air-conditioned road trip? At the outskirts of Seoul, around Gyeonggi, there are beautiful beach areas, mountainous terrains and beautiful lakes. Driving around these areas can offer a refuge from the scorching heat. Gyeonggi Tourism Organization handpicked five of the best driving courses around Gyeonggi to explore.The Sihwa Seawall, which connects Oido with Daebudo, is the best drive in Ansan, Gyeonggi. Along the road, which stretches 11.2 kilometers (7 miles) above an embankment, on the right side is the sea while on the left is Sihwa Lake.Also along the road is the Sihwa Narae Tidal Power Park & Service area. The fact that it’s built in the middle of the ocean is an attraction in itself, but the world’s biggest tidal power station, Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Station and the Sihwa Narae Tidal Power Culture Pavilion, standing adjacent, are all interesting places to visit. The 75 meter (246 foot) high Moon Tower is Daebudo’s new landmark. Just like its name, the round observatory looks like a moon and offers a view of the beautiful scenery of the nearby Yellow Sea.The seawall is connected to Bangameori Park in Daebudo. Here, one can enjoy local specialties such as clams in the many restaurants.Hwaseong, located in the southern part of Gyeonggi, also boasts its own driving course, filled with delicious places to eat and beautiful scenery. Above the Hwaong Seawall lies a ten-kilometer road that connects Maehyang and Gungpyeong Port. The whole area around the seawall doesn’t have any buildings, making the ride quiet and peaceful.The start of the course, Maehyang, has been used as a shooting range for the U.S. Armed Forces in Korea for a very long time. Even now, there are remnants of missiles and shells scattered around the surrounding village. The area the villagers fought so hard to regain from the U.S. Military is currently used as a complex for little league baseball. The final sector of the Hwaong Seawall is Gungpyeong Port, famous for sunset viewing, but drive a little farther and you will reach Jeongok Port. The high number of yachts anchored there makes it look almost like a European port.The wholesale fish market nearby also gives visitors a chance to taste fresh seafood.The vast primeval forest that is the Korea National Arboretum is designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. King Sejo, the 7th king of the Joseon era, chose his burial grounds at an early age and ordered that the forest area be protected. Today, nearly 900 types of vegetation can be found in the area, and it’s also home to the endangered Korean woodpecker. Highway No. 98 is the driving course of Pocheon. It starts at Chukseok Checkpoint, passes the Korea National Arboretum and the King and Queen’s burial grounds on the way, until it reaches Wangsukcheon, near Namyangju. It’s a beautiful road inside a forest, with tall trees growing all along the curvy road. There are numerous places to stop and eat, as well. Idonggalbi, marinated grilled beef ribs, is a dish for which Pocheon is famous.The Road of Freedom in Paju connects the northern end of Gayang Bridge to the Freedom Bridge in Imjingak. Starting off in downtown and riding along the Han River and Imjin River, one can reach the Civilian Control Zone within an hour. Nearby Haengju Fortress, Paju Book City and Heyri Art Valley are all tourist attractions fit for family outings.The Mount Ohdu Unification Observatory, located along the way, is a must-see. This is where the Han River and Imjin River meet up and the North Korean guard post is only two kilometers away. On the third and fourth floors of the observatory, North Koreans can be seen going about their daily lives.For food, try various tofu dishes made from Paju’s local specialty jangdan soybean and broiled eels.The Geumgwang Lake in Anseong is picturesque and in the summer, large carp are easily fished in the lake’s weed beds. Local highway no. 302 runs around the lake on its way to Jincheon, Northern Chungcheong, and is a great road with beautiful scenery.Around the lake, there are restaurants serving spicy fish stew and traditional Korean food, beautiful restaurants and gallery cafes. Traditional tea houses are also in the area. Pick a spot and enjoy a cold cup of tea.By CHOI SEUNG-PYO [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]여름 초입이다. 이른 더위가 질색이라면 시원한 드라이브 여행은 어떨까. 멀리 떠날 필요도 없다. 서울 외곽 경기도만 가도 바다와 산, 호수가 어우러진 드라이브 코스가 다채롭다. 경기관광공사가 추천한 명품 드라이브 코스 5곳을 소개한다.오이도와 대부도를 잇는 시화방조제는 안산을 대표하는 드라이브 코스다. 11.2㎞의 방조제 길을 달리는 동안 오른쪽에는 바다, 왼쪽에는 시화호 풍경이 펼쳐진다. 맑은 날에는 탁 트인 푸른 하늘에 마음까지 상쾌해지고, 흐린 날에는 그 나름의 운치가 있으니 날씨에 상관없이 언제라도 달리기 좋은 길이다.방조제 드라이브를 즐기며 시화나래휴게소가 보이면 잠시 쉬어가는 것이 좋다. 바다 가운데 있는 휴게소 자체도 좋지만, 세계 최대 규모와 설비를 자랑하는 시화호조력발전소와 조력문화관도 흥미롭다. 특히 높이 75m의 달전망대는 대부도의 새로운 랜드마크다. 이름처럼 달을 닮은 둥근 전망대는 시화방조제와 인근 서해의 풍경을 감상할 수 있는 명소다. 특히 관람로 일부 구간을 유리바닥으로 만들어 짜릿한 기분을 느끼며 걸을 수 있다. 시화방조제는 대부도 방아머리와 이어지는데 이곳에는 대규모 음식타운이 형성되어 있다. 대부도 특산물 바지락과 다양한 해산물 요리를 맛볼 수 있다.화성시에는 다양한 볼거리와 먹거리를 자랑하는 드라이브 코스가 있다. 매향리와 궁평항을 잇는 10㎞ 길이의 화옹방조제로 평택시흥고속도로 조암IC를 이용한 접근성이 좋다. 방조제 전체가 건물 하나 없는 직선도로로, 마치 지평선을 향해 달리는 듯한 기분을 느낄 수 있다.시작점인 매향리는 오랜 세월 주한미군의 사격장으로 사용됐다. 지금도 마을 곳곳에 미사일과 포탄 잔해가 남아 있다. 주민들의 노력 끝에 미군으로부터 돌려 받은 사격장 주변 지역은 현재 리틀야구 단지로 쓰이고 있다. 화옹방조제의 마지막 구간은 낙조로 유명한 궁평항이지만 조금 더 차를 몰고 전곡항까지 가보자. 수많은 요트가 정박해 있는 이국적인 풍경이 펼쳐진다. 마침 6월1일부터 4일까지 ‘화성 뱃놀이 축제’가 열린다. 요트·범선·유람선 등 승선 체험과 카누·펀보트·물고기잡기·머드체험 등을 즐길 수 있다. 전곡항 주변 수산물판매장에서 싱싱한 해산물도 맛볼 수 있다.광활한 원시림인 광릉숲은 유네스코 생물권 보전지역으로 지정된 곳이다. 조선 7대 임금 세조가 일찌감치 자신의 능 위치를 현재의 광릉으로 정해 삼림을 보호하도록 했다. 500년 역사를 자랑하는 수목원인 셈이다. 900여 종에 달하는 식물이 서식하며 멸종위기종인 크낙새의 서식지이기도 하다. ‘광릉수목원로’로 불리는 98번 국지도가 광릉숲 드라이브 코스다. 포천 소흘읍 방향 축석검문소에서 시작해 국립수목원과 광릉을 지나 남양주 진접의 왕숙천까지 이어지는 구간이다. 구불구불 휘어지는 길을 따라 높이 솟은 거목들이 줄지어 선 멋진 숲길이다. 광릉주차장에 잠시 차를 세우고 산책을 즐겨도 좋다. 단 편도 1차선의 좁은 길인 만큼 각별한 주의가 필요하다. 포천에 간 김에 이동갈비도 맛보자. 갈비집이 모여있는 이동면 장암리까지 달려도 좋지만, 축석검문소와 고모리 인근에도 갈빗집이 많다.가양대교 북단에서 임진각 자유의 다리까지 이어진 도로다. 도심에서 출발해 한강과 임진강을 따라 달리면 불과 1시간 만에 민통선 지역에 도착한다. 행주산성, 출판도시, 헤이리 예술마을 등 수많은 관광명소도 있어 가족여행지로도 제격이다.자유로 드라이브 코스에서 꼭 들러야 할 곳 중 하나가 오두산 통일전망대다. 성동IC를 빠져나오면 통일전망대 바로 아래 주차장까지 연결돼 있어 편하다. 한강과 임진강 두 물이 만나는 곳으로 맞은편 북한군 초소까지 거리가 2㎞에 불과하다. 전망대 3·4층에 설치된 망원경을 통해 한참 모내기 중인 북한 주민들의 모습도 볼 수 있다. 이왕이면 자유로 끝 지점인 임진각과 평화누리 공원도 함께 둘러 보자. 파주 특산물인 장단콩을 이용한 두부 요리와 반구정 인근의 장어구이가 맛있다.낚시터로 유명한 안성 금광면의 금광호수는 주변 산세와 어우러진 풍경도 근사하다. 여름에는 상류의 수초 밭에서 큰 붕어가 많이 잡히고 겨울에는 얼음낚시와 빙어낚시를 즐기기 좋다. 안성시청에서 금광호수를 끼고 충북 진천으로 이어지는 302번 지방도는 우거진 산림 사이로 넓게 펼쳐지는 호수 풍광을 감상하며 드라이브하기 좋은 길이다. 길 양편의 무성한 나무들이 터널을 이룬다. 금광호수 구간 곳곳에 주차공간이 있어 편하다.호수주변에는 매운탕과 한식을 파는 식당, 근사한 레스토랑과 갤러리카페도 있어 취향대로 골라가면 된다. 분위기 좋은 전통찻집도 많다. 호수가 한눈에 내려다보이는 곳에 자리를 잡고 따뜻한 전통차나 시원한 팥빙수를 먹어보자.최승표 기자