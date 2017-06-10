A page from Comey’s memo (국문)
핵폭탄급 폭로로 휘청거리는 트럼프
June 10,2017
Washington is in disarray after former FBI director James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump, claimed he was sacked for being “disloyal” in his pursuit of an independent federal investigation into the ties between Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
If Comey’s accounts turn out to be true, Trump may potentially have committed a federal crime or an impeachable offense for meddling in a federal investigation and obstructing justice.
According to Comey’s written statements ahead of his due appearance before the Senate intelligence committee, Trump asked that the former FBI chief end an investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his connection with Russian officials. A law enforcement office in a democratic state has the role of upholding justice in society through its independent investigative authority.
An active U.S. president ordering around the chief of the federal investigation bureau and attempting to wield influence over him is unthinkable. It won’t be a surprise if the U.S. Congress embarks on a path to impeachment following such undemocratic behavior. The president’s future is cloudy, as more bombshell revelations may be revealed during the hearing.
Trump, however, cannot be immediately removed because serious allegations have been reported against him and an impeachment process could take at least two years. For instance, the impeachment process following the revelations about the Watergate scandal took two years before President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 just before the ruling. We are interested in the incident not just because of the possibility of Trump’s impeachment less than half a year in office, but also because of the way the former FBI chief takes a stand against a strong president.
The scene is foreign to our eyes, which are used to seeing prosecutors and tax authorities easily succumb to ruling powers. It is why our state prosecution has come under fire and is the target of reform by the new administration. We hope our state supervisory authorities learn a lesson from the affairs in the United States and endeavor to restore their integrity and independence to ensure and uphold justice in our society.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 9, Page 34
검찰, 트럼프에 맞서는 코미에게 배워라
도널드 트럼프 대통령으로부터 수사 중단 요구를 받았다는 제임스 코미 전 연방수사국(FBI) 국장의 폭로가 터져 나오면서 미국 정계가 소용돌이 속에 빠져들고 있다. 코미 전 국장의 주장이 맞는다면 이는 탄핵으로까지 연결될 중대한 사법방해에 해당하기 때문이다.
8일(현지시간) 청문회에 앞서 전격적으로 공개된 코미의 모두발언에 따르면 트럼프 대통령이 러시아와의 내통 혐의를 받는 마이클 플린 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관에 대한 수사에서 손을 떼라고 요구했다는 것이다.
민주국가에서 사정 기관의 독립이란 사회의 부패를 막아주는 소금과 같은 절대 불가결한 원칙이다. 민주주의의 요람이라는 미국에서 그것도 현직 대통령이 FBI 국장에게 대놓고 수사 중단을 요구했다니 귀를 의심할 일이다. 아직은 더 두고 볼 일이지만 미 의회에서 트럼프에 대한 탄핵절차가 시작돼도 전혀 놀라지 않을만한 반민주적 작태가 아닐 수 없다. 게다가 앞으로 계속될 의회 청문회 등에서 새로운 충격적 사실이 밝혀질 가능성도 적잖아 트럼프의 앞날은 더욱 어려워질 공산이 크다.
물론 심각한 비리 의혹이 제기됐다고 트럼프가 곧 권좌에서 내려오진 않는다. 온갖 논의가 필요한 만큼 탄핵 여부 결정까지는 2년은 걸릴 거라는 게 일반적인 전망이다. 1972년 워터게이트 사건으로 탄핵 통과 직전 스스로 사임한 닉슨 대통령의 경우도 도청 사실이 발각된 뒤부터 물러나기까지 2년이 걸렸다.
탄핵 개시 여부보다 우리의 눈길을 끄는 건 시퍼렇게 살아있는 최고 권력에 대해 당당히 맞서는 코미의 모습이다. 그간 우리는 힘깨나 쓴다는 검찰과 국세청 등이 권력을 견제하기는커녕 이들의 주구가 돼 무소불위의 힘을 남용하는 작태를 너무도 많이 목격해 왔다. 검찰이 적폐 청산의 1호로 거명되며 인사 태풍을 맞게 된 것도 따지고보면 이런 원죄 때문일 것이다.
이번 트럼프 사태를 타산지석으로 삼아 우리의 사정기관과 이 조직의 구성원들 역시 살아있는 권력과 당당히 맞서주기를 기대한다.