Sizzling home prices (국문)

Apartment prices in Seoul are sizzling hot. Unit prices in the complexes in Apgujeong-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, eyed for redevelopment have reached 100 million won ($88,928) to 300 million won over the last three months. Due to scarcity in offers as homeowners withheld sales on hopes for further gains, buyers are in heated race to snatch up what is available by offering higher bids.
The phenomenon has spilled over other southern cities. The price for a 71.57 square meter (770 square foot) apartment in Deokpo, Busan, shot up 37 percent in a just a month. Some apartment neighborhoods in Gwangju, Ulsan, Pocheon, and Gimhae gained more than 20 percent.
The overheated housing demand could add fuel to the potentially explosive household debt condition. Interest rates remain record low and regulations related to mortgage loans still soft to feed demand for real estate properties. Household debt by the end of March reached a new historic high of 1,359 trillion won.
The government has been delaying taking action as new President Moon Jae-in ordered to come up with comprehensive package by August. The government embarks on crackdown on areas with speculative and overheated signs next week. But that may not be enough.
The vacancy in the Financial Services Commission chief also is another reason for delayed measures. The deputy prime minister for economy who begins office on Monday must immediately hold discussions with the FSC to come up with emergency actions.
Some of the heat could come off if the government announces intention of tightening the cap on loan-to-value and debt-to-income regulation that had been relaxed in 2014 to help stimulate the real estate market.
Universal tightening, however, could draw a hard landing in the market. The cap should be selectively raised for neighborhoods with signs of overheating. Reviving the category for speculative zones to tighten oversight over housing transactions should be considered depending on market developments.
새 정부 들어 아파트 값이 펄펄 끓고 있다. 재건축 수요가 있는 서울 강남구 압구정동에서는 최근 3개월 사이 1억∼3억원씩 가격이 급등하는 아파트가 속출하고 있다. 매물이 자취를 감추자 계약하는 자리에서 집주인이 몇천만원을 더 불러도 바로 올려주고 계약 직전 더 높은 가격을 제시해 매물을 가로채는 이상과열 양상이 벌어지고 있다. 또 부산시 덕포동 부원파크타운 전용 71.57㎡의 실거래가는 한 달 새 37% 폭등했고 광주ㆍ울산ㆍ포천ㆍ김해에서도 20% 이상 급등한 아파트 단지가 속출하고 있다.
이 같은 이상과열은 한국경제의 시한폭탄인 가계부채에 기름을 붓는다는 점에서 매우 우려스럽다. 지난해 11ㆍ3 대책으로 분양권 전매 규제가 강화됐지만 저금리가 여전하고, 2014년 7월 시작된 주택담보인정비율(LTV)과 총부채상환비율(DTI) 완화 조치가 계속되면서 시중자금이 끊임없이 부동산으로 유입되고 있는 것이다. 이 여파로 올 들어서도 주택담보대출 증가세가 꺾이지 않아 올 3월 말 가계부채는 1359조원으로 불어났다.
하지만 정부의 부동산 종합대책은 문재인 대통령이 가계부채 대책을 8월까지 내놓으라고 하면서 이와 맞물려 늦춰지고 있다. 정부가 내주 과열지역 합동단속에 나서기로 했지만 적절한 대책을 바로 내놓지 않으면 이상과열 해소책이 때를 놓치는 것 아니냐는 우려가 나오고 있는 이유다. 금융위원장이 공석인 것도 대책 지연 요인이다. 그렇다면 곧 취임하게 될 기획재정부 장관이 금융위와 협의해 긴급 대책을 바로 내놓아야 한다.
내달 말 유예기간이 끝날 예정인 LTVㆍDTI 규제 완화에 대한 방향만 밝혀도 급한 불은 끌 수 있다. 다만 일괄적 적용보다는 지역별 맞춤형으로 핀셋 규제를 적용할 필요가 있다. 규제를 너무 완화해 과열을 초래했듯이 너무 조이면 시장에 충격을 줄 수 있어서다. 재건축 초과이익환수제 부활과 투기과열지구 지정 같은 초강수 대책은 맞춤형 금융규제로 일단 급한 불을 끈 뒤 시장 상황을 봐가며 단계적으로 도입해도 좋을 것이다.