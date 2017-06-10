Unlucky pick

Employees of the Korea Customs Service organize counterfeit stuffed dolls confiscated from various ports at the agency’s office in Seoul on Friday. Between April 25 and June 2, the customs service seized 530,000 counterfeit dolls imported from China that were bound for claw machines across Korea. The agency said the counterfeits, about 30 to 40 percent cheaper than the original dolls, violated intellectual property rights and some even contained hazardous material. [YONHAP]