Eddy Kim is unafraid to switch it up : The singer-songwriter gives a glimpse into his music-making process

Singer-songwriter Eddy Kim’s voice has won over the hearts of his female fans. The artist released his long-awaited single last Friday, titled “Heart Pound." [JOONGANG ILBO]

Singer-songwriter Eddy Kim’s voice quickly captures listener’s hearts.Ever since he first appeared on the audition program “Superstar K4” as corporal Kim Jung-hwan and sang “Two Years Apart,” he has perfected the art of romance with songs like “The Manual” and most recently, “You Are so Beautiful,” which was featured on the soundtrack of last year’s hit drama, “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.”The song he released Friday, “Heart Pound,” tells the story of a man falling in love at first sight. It’s a cute love song, laced with his trademark witty lyrics.With the new song, he didn’t want to change the “boyfriend” reputation he built up. “It’s not a negative image, so I don’t mind keeping that title for a while.”What Kim was most worried about was style. Since acoustic songs “The Manual” and “You Are so Beautiful” were big hits for the singer-songwriter, he felt that he boxed himself into that genre.“Of course, I think about what the fans will like. ‘Heart Pound’ has a retro sound, which was new for me. I think a lot about what my musical style should be.”He ended up doing his own thing. “Fortunately, fans loved [the track] ‘Paldangdam.’ If I sing songs that I want to sing, those would become good songs, and those good songs will in turn be my identity. Most people see me as the lazy grasshopper from Aesop’s fable, ‘The Ant and the Grasshopper.’ This year I’ll try to change that reputation [by being more diligent].”Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with the artist to talk about his recently released music. The following are excerpts from the interview.A. Of course I worked on some soundtracks, but this is the first song solely by me in 16 months. I didn’t release new material because the songs I wrote didn’t seem fit for release. I’m not saying “Heart Pound” is perfect, but it was the song that I kept coming back to.I do everything - the chords, melody and the lyrics - at the same time. I felt that [the traditional method of] choosing the chords first was a little limiting, which is why I stick to my own process.Not really, I never had the experience of falling in love at first sight. It’s not my story but I created a plot and imagined what it would be like if I were to fall in love at first sight. I’ve never really used my full experience. Of course, they start off from a little experience, but for it to expand I need imagination. I can’t write a song solely based on my emotions.I’ve never had problems or worries that I would run of ideas while producing songs. The creative process is always exciting and something that I look forward to.BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]'김정환 상병' 시절 부른 '투 이어즈 어파트(Two Years Apart)'부터 데뷔곡 '너 사용법', 그리고 최근 tvN '도깨비' OST '이쁘다니까' 까지 여자의 마음을 녹이는데 일가견이 있다. 9일 오후 6시 발표하는 신곡 '쿵쾅대' 또한 여성에게 첫눈에 반한 남자의 솔직한 심리를 노래, 귀여운 느낌까지 더했다. 특유의 익살스러움과 감미로움을 담아내 에디킴만의 위트있는 노래를 완성했다. ☞ 주식으로 6억 수익낸 30대 직장인?에디킴은 그런 '현실남친' 이미지를 굳이 깨려고 하지 않았다. "달콤하고 자상한 이미지는 깨고 싶지 않아요. 해가 되는 이미지는 아니니까 계속 가져가도 나쁘지 않을 것 같아요. 아마 대중들이 더 잘 알 거예요. 제가 '너 사용법' 같은 노래를 불렀다고 해서 정말 그런 사람일거라고는 생각 안 하실 걸요?"라며 웃었다.오히려 에디킴이 걱정하는 건 음악적 스타일에 대한 부담감이었다. '너 사용법' '이쁘다니까'가 많은 사랑을 받다보니, '에디킴하면 어쿠스틱'으로 대표된다고 스스로를 가둬놨다. "어떤 걸 좋아해주실까 고민을 하죠. '쿵쾅대'는 레트로 소울 장르인데 저에겐 도전이었어요. 에디킴다운 음악이 뭘까에 대한 생각도 들었죠"라고 털어놨다.고민 끝에 에디킴이 내린 결론은 그냥 '좋아하는 음악을 하자'였다. "'팔당댐'도 많은 분들이 좋아해주셨잖아요. 그냥 제가 좋아하는 노래를 하면 그게 좋은 노래고, 에디킴 다운 노래가 아닐까요"라며 "올해는 베짱이 이미지 털고 곡을 좀 많이 내려고요"라는 포부를 밝혔다."OST 작업도 해왔지만 내 이름으로 내는 건 1년 4개월만인 것 같다. 써놓은 노래들이 있는데 완벽하지 않다고 생각해서 미뤄왔다. 그렇다고 '쿵쾅대'가 완벽한 것은 아니지만 데모 작업하다보면 성에 안 차는 것들이 있는데 그런 면에서 '쿵쾅대'는 자꾸 듣고 싶은 노래였다.""처음에 '아이고 어떡해 반한 것 같아'라는 가사를 만들어놓고 시작했다. 다음 가사를 떠올리다보니 심장이 쿵컹거리는 감정을 담아보면 좋을 것 같았다."그건 아니다. 코드, 멜로디, 가사를 한꺼번에 작업한다. 먼저 코드를 정하는 건 뭔가 제한적이라는 생각이 들었다. 그래서 나만의 작곡스타일을 고수하게 됐다. 장점은 다음 멜로디가 아예 비어있으니까 어떤 아이디어도 다 발전 가능성이 있다. 코드 따라 멜로디가 갈 수도 있고, 가사 따라 멜로디가 붙여질 수도 있다. 더 창의적인 상상력을 발휘할 수 있을 것 같다.""지난해 겨울에 해놨는데 제대로 집중해서 한 건 한 달 정도 됐다. 1분 30초~2분 정도의 데모를 여러 개 만들어서 내가 듣는다. 회사에도 들려주고 하다가 조금씩 발전시킨다.""첫눈에 반한 경험이 거의 없다. 중학교 때 한 번있었나? 내 경험담은 아니고 소재를 떠올려서 작업했다. 첫눈에 반한 상상을 했다.""외모를 생각하진 않았다. 어떤 상황에서 어떻게 만나야 쿵쾅댈까, 진짜 예쁜 여자가 지나갔다면 어떻게 반응했을까 생각했다. 가사에 '여자친구 생겼어'라는 부분이 있는데 진짜 생긴 건 아니다. 그냥 친구들한테 설레발치는 남자들의 허세를 재미있게 녹였다. 익살스러운 느낌을 잃지 않으려 했다.""어떤 구체적인 경험담에서 나온 건 없다. 경험에서 출발했지만 결국엔 상상이 필요하다. 내 감정만으로는 표현할 수 없다.""두렵다. '팔당댐' 낼 때랑 비슷한 기분이다. 그때도 펑크라는 새로운 장르를 시도했었는데 과연 대중들이 좋아해줄까 설렘 반, 두려움 반이었다. '쿵쾅대'는 레드로 소울 장르로 내가 평소 좋아하는 스타일이다.""내가 만든 노래니까 자신이 있다. 그런데 대중의 취향과 다를까 걱정은 된다. 또 지드래곤 선배님이 계시기 때문에 5위 아래부터 시작한다는 마음을 먹었다. 차트 진입하기가 정말 어렵고 운도 필요한 것 같다.""전혀 그럴 마음 없다. 남성 보컬 분들이 올해 컴백을 많이 하시는데 다 내가 좋아하는 분들이다. 특히 존박 선배님 기대하고 있다.""듀엣곡 하면 좋을 것 같다. 정준영 이종현 로이킴 샘킴 등 친한 친구들이랑도 하려고 했는데 그냥 말만 하고 있다. 기회가 되면 나올 수도 있을 것 같다. 아이유 선배님과도 꼭 듀엣곡 해보고 싶다."황지영기자