SK chief Chey to receive James A. Van Fleet Award

Chey Tae-won, head of Korea’s No. 3 conglomerate SK, will receive the Korea Society’s James A. Van Fleet Award next month, the company said Sunday.Chey has been selected as this year’s winner of the award in recognition of his contributions to business ties and industrial cooperation between Korea and the United States, the society said. An awards ceremony will be held in Seoul on July 18 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the nonprofit organization.Named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, the U.S. Army commander during the Korean War, the award is given to a Korean or American individual or group for contributions to the promotion of U.S.-Korea relations. Former honorees include the late Korean President Kim Dae-jung, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, as well as Chey’s father and the group’s founder, Chey Jong-hyon. The company said it marks the first time a father and son have received the award. YONHAP