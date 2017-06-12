Hyundai Mobis opens first domestic testing grounds

Hyundai Mobis said Sunday that it has opened its first domestic proving ground that will allow it to better test parts and related technologies.The company, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said it invested about 300 billion won ($266 million) to build the vast facility in Seosan, 151 kilometers south of Seoul. Work on the 1.12-million-square-meter (277 acre) facility began in the first half of 2014, it said, adding the testing site has 14 roads and numerous buildings to check all the products it makes.The test roads include a “fake city” to test autonomous driving technologies, such as radar and cameras, and the world’s longest tunnel research road to examine vehicular-related noise and various other advanced driver-assistance systems.Hyundai Mobis said that Seosan, in particular, will be used to develop its version of the intelligent transport systems in cooperation with the latest communications technology. YONHAP