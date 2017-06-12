LG Electronics creates robot, AI research centers

LG Electronics created research centers that will focus on developing technologies for artificial intelligence and robots earlier this month.The electronics company said on Sunday that it is preparing to take the lead in the global market ahead of the fourth industrial revolution.The AI Lab will build a platform that will study data that the company’s customers use, such as weather, and use the platform to improve its products, including smart home appliances, mobile phones, TVs and auto parts.The Advanced Robotics Lab will work on developing leading technologies for intelligent robots.“The two research centers will cooperate with the company’s H&A Smart Solution Business Division and other cloud centers to develop a new growth engine for the future, such as AI-based home appliances and robots,” said the electronics company in a press release.LG Electronics also will hire more people to specialize in the AI-related sectors within the company. The company plans on giving promotions to employees that have performed well in the artificial intelligence sector.“We will graft key technologies in the fourth industrial revolution such as AI, big data and IoT onto existing businesses to transform them to become new business paradigms,” said Ahn Seung-kwon, Chief Technology Officer at the electronics company.Meanwhile, LG Electronics unveiled various home appliances such as the Dual Whisen air conditioner, which was designed with a so-called Smart Care feature based on Deep ThinQ, a deep learning technology that LG has trademarked.The company has also been cooperating with Incheon International Airport to commercialize robots that will clean the facility, as well as guide and give information to travelers.BY KIM YOUNG-NAM [kim.youngnam@joongang.co.kr]