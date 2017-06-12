On a mission

Toshihiro Nikai, center, secretary general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visits the Kim Dae Jung Nobel Peace Prize Memorial in Mokpo, South Jeolla, on Saturday. Nikai came to Korea as a special envoy of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Known for his long-term involvement in private exchanges between the two countries, Nikai came with a delegation of 360 people, including the country’s tourism industry officials. On Monday, he is scheduled to meet Korean President Moon Jae-in to deliver Abe’s letter and discuss ways to build better ties between the two neighbors. [YONHAP]