Creating healthy dialogue (국문)

As expected, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. He claims that climate change is a hoax. He thinks creating jobs in the United States now is more important than melting icebergs and rising sea levels. Scientists and experts in other fields remain fiercely opposed. Though one thing I envied in the controversy were that businessmen were not afraid to convey their opinions against the president.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk resigned from Trump’s advisory council in protest of the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. On his Twitter, he wrote, “Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.” More than 100 companies, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, eBay and Uber to name a few, followed to declare their support for the Paris agreement. Apple CEO Tim Cook told the employees that they are responsible to fight climate change. CEOs of IT companies with liberal corporate cultures were not the only ones to go against the president. Jeff Immelt, CEO of GE, said that he was disappointed with president’s decision and said that, “Industry must now lead and not depend on government.”
They clearly announced that they are going in a different direction than the president. This is unthinkable in Korea, where politicians and businessmen have specific power dynamics. Korean industries have decided that it was wiser to keep quiet and please the politicians. After all, their wealth lasts longer than the five-year presidential term. Recently, President Moon Jae-in is pressing industries to implement his campaign promises, and the relationship still hasn’t changed. Dialogues are not going well as the industries are not treated as partners in reviving the economy. The Korea Employers Federation had a different stance on irregular employees, but backed off.
Companies that are tamed by the government’s direction could become accomplices to another kind of cozy relationship between politics and business. The impeached president and businessmen who were involved in the Choi Soon-sil scandal are on trial now. This vicious cycle can be broken if the two parties communicate as equal partners. A necessary precondition for a healthy horizontal relationship is that the businessmen come clean about their corruption and unlawful conduct related to succession and slush funds.
Last month, Baek Seong-hak, chairman of YoungAn Hat, said, “I’ve been claiming that irregular employment and productivity issue cannot be resolved without tackling the ‘privileged’ labor unions. The National Assembly didn’t pay much attention. My company survived tax inspection. Korea is a small country, and we had to move abroad.”
JoongAng Ilbo, June 10, Page 26
*The author is a New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 예상대로 파리 기후변화협약 탈퇴를 선언했다. “기후변화는 거짓”이라는 이유다. 극지에서 빙하가 녹아 해수면 수위가 올라가는 것보다 미국 내 일자리가 당장 시급하다는 사고방식이다. 과학계를 비롯한 각계의 반대가 들끓었다. 이번 사태를 보면서 한가지 부러운 장면은 기업인들이 대통령과 동등한 입장에서 할 말을 다 한다는 점이다. 갑을 관계와 거리가 멀었다.
당장 전기차 선두업체인 테슬라의 일론 머스크 최고경영자(CEO)는 파리협약 탈퇴에 항의하며 트럼프 대통령의 자문위원 직을 사퇴했다. 머스크는 자신의 트위터를 통해 “기후변화는 현실이다. 파리협약에 남아야 한다는 뜻을 백악관에 계속 전했지만 조언이 쓸모없었다”며 떠나는 이유를 밝혔다.
곧이어 애플ㆍ아마존ㆍ페이스북ㆍ구글은 물론이고 마이크로소프트ㆍ이베이ㆍ우버 등 100여 개의 기업이 파리협약을 지지하는 선언에 동참했다. 애플의 팀쿡 CEO는 직원들에게 “우리는 기후변화와 싸울 책임이 있다”고 입장을 분명히 정했다. 자유분방한 기업문화를 지닌 정보기술(IT) 기업의 CEO만 대통령과 맞선 게 아니다. 굴뚝산업으로 분류되는 제너럴일렉트릭(GE)의 제프리 이멀트 회장 또한 “대통령의 결정에 실망했다”며 “앞으로는 산업이 앞장서 기후변화에 대응해야 한다”고 강조했다.
대통령의 의지와 상관없이 대통령과 다른 길을 가겠다는 뜻을 명확하게 밝힌 것이다. 갑을 관계가 명확한 한국의 정ㆍ재계에서는 상상도 못할 일이다. 한국의 재계는 하고 싶은 말이 있더라도 머리를 조아리고 있는 게 현명하다고 판단해왔다. 대권은 5년 정도 가지만 재벌은 평생 간다는 말을 위안으로 삼으며.
최근 문재인 대통령이 기업에 대선 공약 이행을 압박하는 방식 또한 갑을 관계에서 크게 벗어나지 않아 보인다. 재계를 경제살리기의 파트너가 아닌 목숨줄을 쥐고 있는 갑의 입장에서 대하다 보니 대화가 안 되고 있다. 경영자총협회가 비정규직과 관련해 다른 말을 했다가 꼬리를 내린 게 대표적이다.
을의 입장에서 강압적인 정부의 한마디에 길들여진 기업은 또 다른 정경유착의 공범이 될 수 있다. ‘최순실 게이트’의 당사자가 된 전직 대통령과 기업인 모두 혹독한 대가를 치르고 있다는 사실을 반면교사로 삼아야 한다. 당시 갑을이 아닌 동등한 관계에서 대화를 나눴다면 정경유착의 악순환을 끊을 수 있지 않았을까.
건전한 수평관계로 인식의 전환을 위해 꼭 필요한 전제가 있다. 기업인들이 승계와 비자금 관련 구린내 나는 부분을 털어내야 한다. ‘모자왕’으로 불리는 백성학 영안모자 회장이 지난달 들려준 얘기가 귓전을 떠나지 않는다. “귀족노조를 놔둔 채 비정규직과 생산성 문제를 해결하기 힘들다고 누누이 얘기했지만 국회부터 흘려들어요. 내 입을 막으려고 세무조사까지 나왔지만 걸릴 게 없어서 살아남았습니다. 한국은 좁아요. 해외로 나갈 수밖에 없습니다.”
심재우 뉴욕특파원