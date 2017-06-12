Defusing the Thaad conflict (국문)
Washington officials and lawmakers are raising their voices after the new South Korean government has put the brakes on the installment of the Terminal High Altitude Area (Thaad), which was hurriedly brought in and partially installed before the election of the new president, citing the need for further environmental assessment, which possibly could last up to two years.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who should have been distressed by the high-profile Senate hearing of former FBI director James Comey, who accused Trump of lying and attempting to coerce him to stop a federal investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election, called upon Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to discuss the Thaad situation. The two secretaries had a working breakfast before joining Trump at the Oval Office to discuss the “ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula,” said Heather Nauert, spokeswoman of the State Department detailing the meeting in a press conference.
“We are aware, certainly, of the situation and the suspension of additional launchers, and we would continue to say that Thaad was an alliance decision at the time and continue to work closely with Korea throughout the process,” she said. By reminding the public that the decision was made out of an “alliance,” Washington could be implying that trust between allies could be damaged if Seoul overturns its policy upon a change in administration.
A Democratic senator who has been to Seoul and met with the Korean president last week was blunter. “It’s my fear that he thinks — I hope I’m wrong — that [Moon] thinks that South Korea has a better chance working with China to contain North Korea than working with the United States,” Senator Dick Durbin said to the Washington Examiner. “I said to him (Moon) if I were living in South Korea, I would want missile defense, and I don’t understand why you don’t.”
He told Moon during his meeting that Washington could use the $923 million (the cost for the Thaad deployment) elsewhere if Seoul does not want the missile shield. The cacophony between Seoul and Washington could jeopardize their alliance and send the wrong message to Beijing and Pyongyang. The new administration must work to persuade Washington that the alliance remains strong and to resolve any misunderstandings between the two allies.
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 추가 배치를 보류하고 1~2년이 걸리는 환경영향평가를 마친 다음에 결정하겠다는 한국 정부의 방침에 미국 행정부와 의회에서 잇따라 경고음을 내고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 지난 8일 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관과 제임스 매티스 국방장관을 백악관으로 불러 긴급회의를 연 것은 워싱턴의 심상치 않은 반발 기류를 보여준다. 이날은 제임스 코미 전 연방수사국(FBI) 국장이 상원 청문회에서 ‘러시아 게이트’와 관련해 트럼프로부터 수사중단 압력을 받았다는 증언을 한 날이다. 온통 촉각을 곤두세워야 했을 트럼프가 직접 나서 사드 대책을 숙의한 것은 미 행정부가 사태를 얼마나 심각하게 여기는지를 드러낸다. 헤더 노어트 국무부 대변인은 이날 브리핑에서 “우리는 동맹국인 한국에 헌신하고 있으며 사드가 동맹국 간 결정이었음을 계속 얘기할 것”이라며 “동맹 간 공약은 철통같다”고 강조했다. 정권이 바뀐다고 약속을 뒤집을 경우 동맹 신뢰관계에 금이 갈 수 있다는 경고 메시지다.
미 의회의 기류도 심상치 않다. 딕 더빈 상원의원이 7일 상원 청문회에서 한국 정부의 방침을 “이해할 수 없다”고 한 것만 봐도 알 수 있다. 그는 지난달 31일 청와대로 문재인 대통령을 예방한 자리에서 “한국이 사드를 원하지 않는다면 9억2300만 달러의 예산을 다른 데 쓸 수 있다”며 불편한 속내를 드러냈다. 에드 로이스 하원 외교위원장이 “사드는 김정은의 위협으로부터 한국을 지키는 데 매우 중요하며 조속한 검토와 신속한 배치가 필요하다”고 한 것도 같은 맥락이다.
사드 및 대북정책과 관련한 양국의 엇박자는 곧 있을 한·미 정상회담에서 ‘불편한 논쟁거리’가 될 수밖에 없다. 이런 불협화음은 국익을 위해 결코 바람직하지 않다. 동맹국과 불신의 벽을 높이는 것은 물론 중국과 북한에 잘못된 신호를 보낼 수 있다. 정의용 청와대 안보실장은 어제 긴급회견을 열고 “사드와 관련해 한·미 동맹 차원의 약속을 바꾸려는 의도는 없다”고 했다. 지금 중요한 일은 미 행정부와 의회를 적극 설득하며 동맹 간 오해를 푸는 일에 외교력을 집중하는 일이다.