Moon’s address is the key (국문)

President Moon Jae-in’s nominations of Kim Yi-soo as chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Kim Sang-jo as chairman of the Fair Trade Commission, and Kang Kyung-wha as foreign minister have yet to jump over the many needed hurdles before approval at the National Assembly. President Moon’s troubles with his appointments for the top posts mostly stem from their violations of the five moral standards Moon proclaimed to apply before placing them in key positions of his administration.
Moon faces the biggest deadlock over the fate of foreign minister nominee Kang. While the minor opposition People’s Party, which holds “casting votes” in approving those nominees, has left room for supporting the two Kims, albeit with strings attached, the party has steadfastly refused to approve Kang’s nomination for foreign minister.
The public had high expectations for Kang, as she was the first female nominee for foreign minister, thanks to her long experience with the United Nations. But she was found to have committed some of the five “sins” defined by the president — fake address registration, tax evasion and plagiarism, to name a few — and even lies at her confirmation hearing last week. On top of that, lawmakers from the Foreign Affairs Committee insist that she failed to demonstrate her capabilities to tackle our grave security challenges, citing her critical lack of understanding on the heightened tension from North Korea’s nuclear provocations.
Nevertheless, the Moon administration is poised to push Kang’s appointment forward, based on the president’s spectacularly high approval rating of over 80 percent. President Moon seems to be intent on sticking to Kang’s nomination no matter what — even by underscoring support from former sex slaves, women’s civic groups and ex-foreign ministers. But that is a penny-wise and pound-foolish decision. If Moon presses ahead with his choice, it can not only invite vehement resistance from opposition parties but also cause a serious problem in getting legislative approvals for other top posts and passing his 11.2 trillion won ($9.96 billion) supplementary budget aimed at creating jobs.
It all depends on Moon. He must use his address to the National Assembly today as an opportunity to weather his appointments crisis. Moon must first admit to the unrealistically high moral standards and propose the opposition to establish a new set of rational standards. The government must make an effort to ease the opposition’s growing concern about Kang before demanding their cooperation.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 12, Page 34
김이수 헌법재판소장·김상조 공정거래위원장·강경화 외교부 장관 후보 3인의 신세가 딱하다. 문재인 대통령이 고위 공무원 배제 사유로 공약한 '5대 비리'에 묶여 국회 문턱을 넘지 못하고 있다. 특히 난감한 이가 강 후보다. 두 김 후보는 캐스팅보트를 쥔 국민의당이 조건부로 통과시킬 여지를 남겨놓은 반면 강 후보만은 '부적격'으로 못 박아 청문보고서 채택이 사실상 무산됐기 때문이다.
강 후보는 최초의 여성 외교장관 후보로 기대를 모았던 인물이다. 하지만 위장 전입·논문표절·자녀 탈세 등 갖가지 의혹에 거짓말 논란까지 추가된 데다 청문회에서 그런 흠결을 덮을 정책 능력을 보여주지도 못했다는 평이 지배적이다. 나라가 미증유의 외교·안보 위기에 처한 상황에서 이는 가볍게 넘어갈 문제가 아니다.
그럼에도 정부는 문 대통령의 높은 지지율을 업고 정면 돌파하겠다는 속내를 비치고 있다. 위안부 할머니·여성단체에 이어 전직 외교장관들이 강 후보 지지를 선언한 점을 강조하며 임명을 강행할 분위기다. 그러나 이는 소탐대실이다. 야당의 극한 반발을 불러 앞으로 이어질 장관 청문회와 추경 등 핵심 어젠다들이 줄줄이 좌초할 공산이 크다.
문 대통령에게 달렸다. 오늘(12일) 국회 시정 연설이 분수령이 돼야 한다. 우선 자신이 공약한 5대 인사 배제 사유가 비현실적 목표였음을 솔직히 인정하고, 사과해야 한다. 이어 야당에 "현실에 맞는 합리적인 인사 기준을 함께 만들자"고 제안해야 할 것이다. 강 후보에 대해서도 인준 협조를 요구하기에 앞서 그가 북핵·사드 등 핵심 사안에 대처할 능력이 있는지를 객관적으로 설명해 야당의 의구심을 풀어주는 노력을 해야 한다.
문 대통령은 틈날 때마다 소통과 협치를 외쳐왔다. 소통과 협치는 대통령이 편하고 유리한 대목에서만 하는 게 아니라, 본인의 부족함을 인정하고 야당에 도움을 요청할 때 진정성이 입증된다. 문 대통령이 진심 어린 호소로 야당에 손을 내밀면 반전의 기회를 잡을 수 있다. 본인이 고집하는 패만이 최선이 아니라는 냉정한 승부사적 판단이 절실하다.