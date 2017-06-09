The Paris Agreement to save our planet brought the world together — the EU and its 28 member states are among the 195 signatories to this historic treaty and amongst the first to ratify it.The decision by President Trump that the United States, the largest carbon dioxide emitter per capita and overall, the second largest source of emissions after China, will withdraw from the Paris Agreement is a great loss, not only for the U.S. but for all of us.However, the Paris Agreement will endure. The EU remains as committed as ever to implementing the agreement. We are convinced that our partners will join us in our endeavour and we will forge new alliances.We are encouraged by President Moon Jae-in’s concern and engagement on the environment. We expect that the Republic of Korea, which has largely demonstrated its determination to address global challenges, will contribute to the common effort according to its role as an advanced industrial economy. Investing in the environment and the fight against climate change also stimulates sustainable growth and the creation of jobs.Shutting down of old coal power plants and investing in more renewable energy sources are important first steps. We invite him and all Koreans to work with the European Union to face one of the most compelling challenges of our time. The effects of climate change are real. They endanger nearly 90 states, in particular Island States, give rise to conflicts, turn citizens into refugees searching for safe havens and endanger our health.Together we shall take on the responsibility we have towards this and future generations.We fully agree with former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon — there is no plan B in climate change as there is no planet B!H.E. Michael REITERER, Ambassador of the European UnionH.E. Elisabeth BERTAGNOLI, Ambassador of AustriaH.E. Adrien THEATRE, Ambassador of BelgiumH.E. Petar ANDONOV, Ambassador of BulgariaH.E. Tomáš HUSÁK, Ambassador of the Czech RepublicH.E. Thomas LEHMANN, Ambassador of DenmarkH.E. Eero SUOMINEN, Ambassador of FinlandH.E. Fabien PENONE, Ambassador of FranceH.E. Stephan AUER, Ambassador of GermanyH.E. Dionisios SOURVANOS, Ambassador of GreeceH.E. Gábor CSABA, Ambassador of HungaryH.E. Aingeal O’DONOGHUE, Ambassador of IrelandH.E. Marco DELLA SETA, Ambassador of ItalyH.E. Peteris VAIVARS, Ambassador of LatviaH.E. Lody EMBRECHTS, Ambassador of the NetherlandsH.E. António QUINTEIRO NOBRE, Ambassador of PortugalH.E. Mihai CIOMPEC, Ambassador of RomaniaH.E. Milan LAJCIAK, Ambassador of SlovakiaH.E. Gonzalo ORTIZ, Ambassador of SpainH.E. Anne HÖGLUND, Ambassador of SwedenH.E. Charles HAY, Ambassador of the United Kingdomand Ms Joanna WASIEWSKA, Chargé d’affaires of Poland.