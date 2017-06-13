Lee Hyo-ri will release album in early July

Lee Hyo-ri, member of disbanded girl group Fin.K.L, will make a solo comeback in early July with a new album.An insider from Kiwi Media Group, Lee’s agency, said, “Lee decided to drop the album early July, a month later than originally planned.”It’s her first album in four years, since 2013’s “Monochrome,” her fifth studio album.She will also appear on entertainment show “Infinite Challenge” as a guest and as the host of JTBC’s upcoming “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast.”Lee signed with Kiwi Media Group last November and worked with renowned producers Kim Hyeong-seok and Kim Do-hyun to produce songs for the album.By Kim Jung-kyoon