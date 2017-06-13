Harisu and Mickey Jung announce divorce

Korea’s first transgender celebrity, Harisu, who’s real name is Lee Kyung-eun, has separated with her former husband, Mickey Jung, after they divorced through mutual agreement nearly a month ago.The news broke yesterday as a source close to the celebrity told Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that “Lee and Jung agreed to a divorce after suffering from economic difficulties about a month ago.”Although the news outlet reported that Jung’s recent business failures were a key cause of the divorce, Lee took to social media yesterday to dispute the claims.“The news that reported our divorce said we went our separate ways due to my husband’s business failure. However, that wasn’t the cause, so stop jumping to conclusions. We maintained a good relationship through our marriage and we still follow each other on Instagram. Please stop with the slander.”Mickey Jung said that he was to blame for the divorce. “I had many businesses, and the results weren’t always positive. Since I had to leave the country numerous times due to business, we didn’t have an opportunity to talk a lot. Like the phrase, ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ we naturally started talking about a divorce.”The couple’s marriage lasted for ten years. They considered adoption during their marriage, but decided not to, due to the social pressures that the child might face.By Kim Jung-kyoon