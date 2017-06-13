A rush to kill SMEs (국문)

In November 2012, Alterique Hall, who made $8 an hour at a McDonald’s in New York, joined a one-day strike to raise the hourly wage to $15. It was at the height of the Occupy Wall Street movement, but many laughed at a $15 minimum wage and thought it was so far removed from reality.
After intense discussions over three and half years, the calls to increase the minimum wage started to be reflected in policies. In March 2016, California Gov. Jerry Brown announced that the state legislature agreed to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. The next day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York state legislature made a deal to raise the minimum wage in New York City to $15 an hour by 2018. There is a plan to expand the increased wage level to the city suburbs in 2021.
While other states are likely to follow New York and California, the federal government’s minimum wage guideline hasn’t changed from $7.25 since July 2009. The Barack Obama administration tried to raise it to $10.10 per hour but couldn’t pass it due to the Republican Party’s opposition.
The debate over the positive impact of a higher minimum wage on the living standards of the low-income earners and overall market demand is still in progress in the United States. Therefore, the uniform increase of minimum wage or a drastic increase is not yet fully embraced. The minimum wage varies by region. In Wyoming, where agriculture is the main industry, the minimum wage is $5.15, while it is $11 in New York.
Notable changes began after New York increased the minimum wage from $8 to $11. Major retailers added self-checkout stations and robots taking orders using AI. These measures are directly related to reducing the workforce. Small businesses and retailers cannot make the same moves and had to reduce the number of workers. Some predict that jobs for unskilled laborers will decrease by 5 to 10 percent when the minimum wage goes up to $15.
The calls to raise the minimum wage to living level are also spreading in Korea. Considering the support for President Moon Jae-in’s administration, it is not easy to go against the ambitious plan of the new government to raise the minimum wage to 10,000 won by 2020.
It is worthy to cite the example of the United States, where the minimum wage increase is being implemented carefully and gradually. President Moon promised to make a paradise for small and medium-sized businesses, but a sudden change may lead to unexpected side effects like hurting small businesses and eliminating jobs.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 12, Page 29
*The author is New York correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
2012년 11월 뉴욕의 한 맥도날드 매장에서 시간당 8달러를 받으며 일하던 알터리크 홀은 시간당 15달러로 올려달라며 하루 파업을 벌였다. 당시 빈부격차 심화의 반발로 ‘월가를 점령하라’는 운동이 한창이었지만 시급 15달러 주장은 많은 사람의 비웃음을 샀다. 현실을 몰라도 너무 모른다는 이유였다.
이렇게 시작한 최저임금 인상 요구는 3년 반의 치열한 논란을 거치고 나서야 정책 현장에 반영되기 시작했다. 지난해 3월 제리 브라운 캘리포니아 주지사는 시간당 최저임금을 2022년까지 15달러로 올리기로 주의회와 합의했다고 발표했고, 다음 날 뉴욕주의 앤드루 쿠오모 주지사가 내년까지 뉴욕시의 최저시급을 15달러로 올리는 방침을 주의회와 정했다고 밝혔다. 2021년까지 뉴욕시 근교 도시들로 확대할 것이라는 계획도 덧붙였다.
캘리포니아와 뉴욕주가 시작하면 다른 주도 이 대열에 동참할 가능성이 큰 편이지만 정작 연방정부의 최저임금 가이드라인은 2009년 7월 정해진 7.25달러에서 움직이지 않고 있다. 오바마 정부가 이 가이드라인을 10.1달러로 인상하려다 공화당의 반대로 뜻을 이루지 못했다.
최저임금이 저소득층의 생활수준을 끌어올려 전체 시장 수요 증대라는 긍정적인 효과를 가져올지에 대한 논란은 미국 내에서 아직 진행형이다. 이 때문에 일률적인 최저임금 인상이나 급격한 인상은 좀처럼 받아들여지지 않고 있다. 지역별 사정에 따라 최저임금이 달라지는 이유다. 농업이 주산업인 와이오밍주의 최저임금은 5.15달러이고, 물가가 높은 뉴욕에선 11달러인 것도 그래서다.
뉴욕의 최저임금이 8달러에서 11달러로 오른 뒤 눈에 띄는 변화가 나오기 시작했다. 대기업 유통매장에서는 무인 계산대를 늘리기 시작했고, 인공지능(AI)을 활용해 주문받는 로봇이 설치되고 있다. 모두 인력 감축과 직결된 조치다. 중소기업과 소상공인에게 이 같은 대응책은 ‘그림의 떡’일 뿐이다. 그저 직원수를 줄일 수밖에 없다고 호소한다. 일각에선 최저임금이 15달러로 오를 경우 비숙련 노동자들의 일자리가 5∼10% 줄어들 것이라는 전망이 나온다.
한국에서도 최저임금 인상 바람이 거세다. 출범 초기 대중의 지지와 호응을 감안하면 현재 시간당 6470원인 최저임금을 2020년까지 1만원으로 올리겠다는 새 정부의 야심찬 계획에 맞서기란 쉽지 않아 보인다.
그렇다 해도 최저임금 인상을 가능한 한 신중하게, 단계적으로 추진하고 있는 미국 사례를 참고할 필요가 있다. 지나치게 급격한 추진은 “중소기업 천국을 만들겠다”는 문 대통령의 약속과 달리 중소기업을 고통으로 몰아넣고 일자리를 줄이는 역효과를 낳을지 모른다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원