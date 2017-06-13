Forcing employers to raise wages? (국문)
윽박지르기로 '최저임금 1만원' 만들 수 없다
June 13,2017
Kim Jin-pyo, chairman of the advisory committee in charge of mapping out President Moon Jae-in’s policy outlines for the next five years, said the new government is preparing measures to raise the minimum hourly wage to 10,000 won ($9) by 2020 from the current 6,470 won. The hike in pay for part-time work would be felt the most by small merchants and restaurant owners.
Kim singled out the lowering of the credit card commission fees as a way for employers to be relieved of the financial burden. He said self-employed merchants could afford higher labor costs if their commission fee expenditures were cut. He added that there were several ideas to lower the fees without translating the cost to credit card companies. Deferring hikes in minimum wage to low-income self-employed businesses is among the ideas to ease the side effects.
Raising the legal minimum wage base has been sought since the previous administration. All presidential candidates in the May 9 election vowed to increase the hourly wage base to 10,000 won during their term. Increasing earnings for low-income workers will help to revive consumption and domestic demand. Regardless of good intentions, the policy could cause more controversy as it is being pushed ahead unilaterally.
In a meeting with the advisory committee and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business, business organization group heads advised discretion in the policy as a spike in the hourly pay to 10,000 won over the next three years could upset the business community. The committee members scolded them for talking on behalf of employers. After seeing the emotional response from the committee, members from the small and mid-sized enterprises reportedly kept silent.
Moon had promised to hear out every side in making policies and end with the domineering and top-down ways. The economy must be based on pragmatism. Idealistic policies also must not disregard reality. Changes can be possible when the concerning parities agree. The government must not think it can force employers to raise wages.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 12, Page 30
김진표 국정기획자문위원회 위원장이 어제 “‘최저임금 2020년 1만원 인상’을 목표로 보완하는 정책을 만들고 있다”고 말했다. 그는 “가장 문제가 되는 게 음식점 같은 외식업으로 대표되는 자영업자들”이라며 “늘어난 인건비 부담을 보상하고 여건이 개선되게 만들 수 있느냐가 관건”이라고 설명했다. 그는 자영업자들의 부담을 줄여주는 방안으로 ‘카드 수수료 인하’를 꼽았다. 그는 “카드회사들의 부담을 크게 증가시키지 않으면서도 (인하)할 수 있는 몇 가지 대안들이 있다”며 ^부가가치세 과세특례자 범위 확대 ^저소득 자영업자 최저임금 인상 시기 연기 등의 방안을 제시했다.
사실 최저임금 대폭 인상은 박근혜 정부 때부터 추진해온 정책이다. 지난 대선 때도 모든 정당 후보들이 2020년 혹은 임기 내 1만원 달성을 공약으로 내걸었다. 씀씀이가 적자인 저소득층의 소득을 늘리면 내수 활성화와 경기 부양에 도움이 되는 게 사실이다. 하지만 김 위원장의 의도가 제대로 전달되는지엔 의문이 있다. 국정기획자문위가 지난 8일 연 대한상공회의소와 중소기업중앙회와의 간담회가 이를 보여준다.
간담회에서 박성택 중기중앙회장은 "정확한 실태 파악과 현장 의견수렴을 거쳐야 한다"며 단계적 추진을 강조했다. 김문식 한국주유소협회 회장은 "최저임금을 2020년까지 1만원으로 올리는 것은 노동시장의 현실을 반영하지 못할 정도의 급격한 인상"이라고 지적했다. 임금 문제의 당사자로서 충분히 할 수 있는 얘기다. 하지만 국정기획위 김연명 사회분과위원장은 "이 자리에서 나온 얘기는 좀 실망스럽다"고 했다. 한 자문위원은 "한국경영자총협회처럼 얘기한다"고 질책했다. 당황한 중소기업 대표들이 "대통령의 공약을 부정하려는 게 아니다"고 말문을 닫았다고 한다.
이런 풍경에는 불통과 일방적 지시의 그림자가 어른거린다. 문 대통령이 강조한 다양한 의견과 경청이 보이지 않는다. 경제는 현실이다. 이상도 현실을 바탕으로 추구해야 한다. 그러려면 당사자의 동의와 양보가 필수적이다. '윽박지르기'만으로 최저임금 1만원을 만들 수는 없는 일이다.