Actions speak louder than words (국문)

In Monday’s address to the National Assembly, President Moon Jae-in pleaded with opposition parties to cooperate with his nominations of top officials in the new administration to “minimize the leadership vacuum” since the ouster of President Park Geun-hye. His desperate appeal was, however, in sharp contrast with the slogans of main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) lawmakers urging the president to keep his promise of five ethical standards when appointing high-profile officials.
The opposition’s reaction to the president who came to the legislature to deliver his message seem to be mean-spirited at best. But the ruling Democratic Party cannot avoid accountability for such treatment by their peers as it did the same when it was the opposition party.
President Moon’s leadership faces a serious political test now that he has passed the early stages of the “honeymoon period.” He must overcome obstacles in getting legislative approvals for his nominations for top posts, an 11.2 trillion won ($9.9 billion) supplementary budget aimed at creating jobs and a bill to reorganize the government.
Opposition parties have passed the deadline, which was Monday, for approving his picks for chief justice of the Constitutional Court and chairman of the Fair Trade Commission. His nomination of a former UN diplomat Kang Kyung-wha as foreign minister was also thwarted by three opposition parties, including the LKP. If Moon pushes forward with his choice for foreign minister under such circumstances, the opposition will most likely disapprove of his choice — Kim Yi-soo — for the head of the Constitutional Court.
Moon will inevitably be faced with the question of whom really to pick between Kim or Kang. Moreover, the president’s nominations on Sunday for five more key posts laid bare his style of appointments totally based on ideological proximity.
Such appointments will help rid the new government of the energy to run the country. Park Jie-won, former head of the splinter opposition People’s Party, vented his resentment towards Moon’s appointments citing a critical lack of justification or excitement. Some pundits may not see anything wrong with his nominations based on the “winner takes all” principle under the presidential system.
But in his inaugural speech, President Moon underscored he would become the president for all, including those who did not vote for him. He must prove it through actions, not words. If he adheres to such obstinacy in appointments, he can hardly be remembered as a successful president.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 13, Page 30
“국정 정상화 위해 국회 협력 부탁”
박지원 “이제 감동도 스토리도 없다”
말뿐 아니라 권한도 나눌 생각해야
어제 문재인 대통령은 국회 시정연설을 “정부는 국정공백을 최소화하기 위해 노력하고 있으며 국회가 국정 정상화를 위해 협력해 달라”는 말로 마무리했다. 대통령의 간절한 호소는 자유한국당 의원들이 자기 노트북 앞에 붙인 ‘국민약속 5대 원칙 대통령은 이행하라’ ‘인사실패 협치포기 문재인 정부 각성하라’는 슬로건과 극명하게 대조됐다. 입법부를 찾은 행정부의 수장이자 국가원수인 대통령을 앞에 두고 제1야당이 벌인 행태는 낯 뜨겁다. 이런 유치한 장면을 국회에서 더는 보고 싶지 않다. 그렇지만 지금의 여당인 더불어민주당은 이명박·박근혜 대통령 시절 이보다 더한 냉대와 모욕을 줬기에 한국당의 행태를 대놓고 비난하지 못했다.
문재인 정부는 초기의 허니문 시기를 지나 이제 본격적인 여의도 정치의 시험대에 올랐다. 시험대에 제출된 문제는 첫째가 장관 인사, 둘째가 추경안, 셋째가 정부조직법 처리인데 첫 단추가 제대로 끼워지지 않아 나머지도 연쇄적으로 삐거덕거리고 있다. 국회는 우선 어제가 마감 시간이었던 김이수 헌법재판소장·김상조 공정거래위원장 후보자의 청문 보고서 채택을 무산시켰다. 최대 인사 쟁점인 강경화 외교부 장관 후보자는 한국당·국민의당·바른정당 등 야 3당이 모두 장관 부적격자임을 확인했다. 이런 상태에서 문 대통령이 강경화 후보자에 대해 임명장 수여를 강행하면 헌법상 국회 인준 표결을 거쳐야 하는 김이수 후보자는 야 3당의 실력 행사(반대 표결)로 낙마하게 될 가능성이 있다.
결국 김이수를 살릴 것이냐, 강경화를 살릴 것이냐 양자택일로 귀결할지 모른다. 서로 아무 관계 없는 두 사안을 이런 식으로 연계할 수 있느냐 하는 불평과 비난이 적어도 여의도 정치에선 통하지 않는다는 점을 청와대가 누구보다 잘 알고 있을 것이다. 게다가 문 대통령이 엊그제 지명한 사회부처 장관 후보자 5명은 이념이 선명한 캠프 출신 선거 공신들로 ‘문재인식 코드인사’의 면모가 노골적으로 드러났다. 이런 식의 인사는 정치적 반대 세력을 결집시켜 국정에 부담을 주게 될 것이다. 당장 친여 성향의 국민의당에서 “감동도 스토리도 없는 인사(박지원 전 대표)”라거나 “형식은 바뀌었는데 내용은 바뀐 게 없다(김동철 대표)”라는 거부감이 표출될 정도다.
코드 인사에 대해선 대통령제 아래서 승자 독식이 무슨 문제가 되느냐는 반론도 있다. 그렇다면 국회도 여소야대 숫자의 힘으로 사사건건 대통령의 발목을 잡게 된다. 우리처럼 문화적 동질성이 강하면서 대결 정치가 기승을 부리는 데다 국회 선진화법으로 합의정치를 강제받는 나라에서 ‘권력을 나누는 대통령’이 아니면 국정은 한 발짝도 진전하지 못한다. 이는 최근 정치사가 증명하고 있다. 문 대통령은 취임사에서 자신을 찍지 않은 사람들까지 포함해 국민 모두의 대통령이 되겠다고 강조했다. 대통령은 말뿐 아니라 인사에서도 협치(協治)를 증명해야 한다. 자신이 지명한 후보자가 모두 임명되어야 한다는 고집을 버려야 한다. 너무 색깔이 짙은 코드 인사도 자제해야 한다. 그게 성공하는 정권의 길이다.