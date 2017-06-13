Counselors to visit minority groups at schools

Special-needs students, children of North Korean defectors and multi-ethnic families will be provided professional counseling services this year, local education authorities announced Monday.The Ministry of Education and the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education & Training said 34 schools across the country - 20 middle schools, eight high schools and six schools for students with special needs - have been selected for the new program.From June to November, a team of career advisors and psychotherapists will visit each school to offer eligible students counseling. The designated schools will choose from one-on-one counseling, group counseling or other forms. The counselors will also share their knowledge with school teachers. “Living on an island, our students lack the opportunity to engage in career experience programs,” said Choi Jae-gwang, a teacher at Udo Middle School on Jeju, which was chosen for the government initiative. “Our kids will receive a lot of help from the career advisors who will soon visit us.”BY JEON MIN-HEE [lee.sungeun@joongang.co.kr]