J-CSIS Forum 2017 to be held on June 26 at Shilla

The JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum 2017 will be held on Monday June 26 at Shilla Hotel’s Dynasty Hall in Jung District, central Seoul, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.This annual forum, co-organized by the JoongAng Ilbo and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a foreign policy think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., will have the theme “Leadership Dynamics: The Korean Peninsula in the Moon and Trump Era.” Participants will include James Clapper, former U.S. director of national intelligence; John Hamre, president and CEO of CSIS; Jake Sullivan, national security advisor to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden; Moon Chung-in, presidential special advisor for unification, foreign and national security affairs; and Yoon Young-kwan, former minister of foreign affairs and trade, among others. The seventh year of the forum will address challenges faced by Seoul and Washington in the Asia Pacific region, as well as Beijing’s reactions to those issues.To participate, scan the QR code.