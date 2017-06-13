Hyundai, Kia begin recall of 240,000 cars

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on Monday began recalling nearly 240,000 cars in Korea after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport ordered a recall last month due to defects that third-party auto experts assessed as critically related to driver safety.A total of 238,321 vehicles comprising 12 models from Hyundai and Kia will be recalled consecutively because of five safety issues, the ministry said Monday. Owners of the Hyundai and Kia models in question can receive auto parts replacement or repair for free at after service centers run by the two automakers.The Genesis BH and Equus VI models equipped with the Lambda 2 GDi engine manufactured between 2011 and 2013, which account for 68,246 units, will be recalled because of defects in the canister. The malfunctioning part can lead to fuel evaporation gas leaking into the engine, causing it to stop.Cars made between 2011 and 2012 will have their canister exchanged or engine control unit upgraded. The rest of the cars made between 2012 and 2013 will only have their engine control unit upgraded.Kia Motors’ large Mohave SUV manufactured between 2012 and 2014 will have its hub nut replaced. Assessments found the nuts could come loose and lead to the tire falling out. There are a total of 19,801 Mohave cars with this defect, according to the ministry.The Sonata LF and its hybrid version manufactured between 2014 and 2015 and Genesis DH made between 2013 and 2015 were found to have defects in their parking brake alert system, so they will be replaced. Owners of these models can have their cars fixed starting Friday.The Santa Fe CM, Tucson LM, Sorento XM, Carnival VQ and Sportage SL, all manufactured between September 2011 and October 2011 will have their fuel hose exchanged starting Friday. The defect in the hose could lead to fuel leaks and pose a fire hazard.Hyundai’s hatchback i30 GD model and small Avante MD sedan, both of which are equipped with a diesel engine, will have their brake system’s vacuum hose replaced starting June 30. The problematic i30 models were manufactured between 2012 and 2015, and the Avante models between 2013 and 2015. A malfunctioning brake vacuum hose can jeopardize their braking power.Car owners can check whether their vehicles are subject for recall by visiting the ministry’s car safety website, www.car.go.kr, and typing in their license plate number. No additional paperwork is necessary. Since this is a recall, there is no time limit on receiving free repairs or auto parts replacements.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]