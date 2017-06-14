2017.6.14 Ticket

Popular girl group Twice, famous for their catchy song “TT,” is performing at the Jamsil Sports Complex this weekend. [YONHAP]

MUSICJamsil Sports Complex, Indoor StadiumJune 17-18: After stops in Bangkok and Singapore, the popular JYP nine-member girl group with hits like “TT,” “Cheer Up” and “Signal” is making their return to Seoul to wrap up their tour. Having debuted in 2015 with the track “Like Ooh-Ahh,” the group instantly rose to stardom with their catchy songs and fun music videos.“Cheer Up” was named the Song of the Year in 2016 at two major music awards shows, the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on June 17 and 5 p.m. on June 18.Tickets cost 99,000 won ($87.70).Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Jamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary StadiumJune 17-18: Shinhwa is hosting a concert to celebrate their 19th anniversary as a group. Debuting in 1998, Shinhwa is one of the longest running boy bands in the history of K-pop.Their latest album, “13th Unchanging-Touch” was released in January.The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 154,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 21: The Korean classical ensemble Ditto, formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill to make the genre of classical music more familiar to the public, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Violinist Daniel Chong and Yu-Chien Tseng (second prize winner at the International Tchaikovsky Competition), cellist Mun Tae-guk (winner of the Pablo Casals International Cello Competition) and clarinetist Kim Han (winner of the 2016 Jacques Lancelot International Clarinet Competition) will perform.Violinist Daniel Koo and Steven Lin, a Taiwanese American pianist, will also take part.Thomas Ades’s “Catch,” Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence, Op.70” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 24: The music from the works of two master artists from Japan, novelist Murakami Haruki, and animator and manga artist Miyazaki Hayao will be recreated by conductor and music narrator Ahn Du-hyeon and the Korea Coop Orchestra.In the first part of the program, Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No.1 in C Major Hob. Moderato,” which was mentioned in Murakami’s “Kafka on the Shore,” and Sibelius’s “Violin Concerto in D Minor, Op. 47 Allegro Moderato,” which was used in scenes in “1Q84” will be played.In the second part of the program, pieces from composer Hisaishi Joe used in the works of Miyazaki Hayao, such as “Merry-Go-Round of Life” from “Howl’s Moving Castle” and the ending theme from “My Neighbor Totoro” will be performed.The show starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 45,000 won to 65,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 27: Korean pianist Lim Dong-hyek is collaborating with Gautier Capucon, a popular cellist from France. After Lim and Capucon’s incredible collaboration in 2010 at the Ditto Festival, they are back again for the 10th anniversary of Ditto, a classical ensemble.Along with Beethoven’s “7 Variations on ‘Bei Maennern, welche Liebe fuehlen,’” and Brahms’s “Cello Sonata No. 1, Op. 38,” Rachmaninoff’s “Cello Sonata, Op. 19” will be performed in the second part of the program.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 1-2: Ditto, the Korean classical ensemble formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a gala concert named Ditto Paradiso and a family classic called the Ditto carnival. At the gala concert, pianists Lim Dong-hyek, Ji, Steven Lin and Han Ji-ho will perform J.S. Bach’s “Concerto for 4 Pianos in a minor, BWV 1065.” Schubert’s “Piano Quintet in A major, D.667 ‘Trout’” will be played by violinist Chung Kyung-wha, cellist Mun Tae-guk, pianist Lim Dong-hyek and double bassist Sung Min-je, pictured above, along with Ditto.At the family classic, Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525,” Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker (suite), Op. 71a” will be performed. Saint Saens’s “Le carnaval des animaux” will also be performed.The gala concert starts at 8 p.m. on July 1, and the family classic starts at 5 p.m. on July 2.Tickets for the gala concert range from 40,000 won to 120,000 won. Tickets for the family classic range from 30,000 won to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 8: Formed in 1870, the orchestra from the city of Dresden in eastern Germany has not only retained its very own “German” sound in the Romantic repertoire, but also developed flexibility of sound and style for Baroque and modern works. One of the most sought-after conductors, Michael Sanderling has been the Principal Conductor at the Dresden Philharmonic since 2011. He has directed renowned orchestras around the world such as the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and Germany’s renowned radio orchestras.London-based Korean pianist Sunwook Kim, the winner of the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006, will join the stage. Brahms’s “Piano Concerto No.1“and “Symphony No. 4” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 200,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterJune 16 to Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance.She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ok Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Doosan Art Center, Space 111To June 17: Inspired from the German song about the freedom of thought “Die Gedanken sind frei,” this play by Kim Jae-yeop takes from his experience of living in Berlin for a year. Kim questions the status quo of the German and Korean society from the perspective of refugees, immigrants and other citizens based on his diaries he wrote and interviews he conducted.The play is about Jae-yeop, who wants to run away from the slump his work has put him in and decides to fly to Berlin by himself. As he immerses himself in the beautiful culture and art in Berlin, he finds another side of him.The play starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets cost 30,000 won.Jongno 5-ga Station, line No.1, exit 5Myeongdong TheaterTo June 18: The tragic love story from Shakespeare is reborn with a Korean twist. Romeo and Juliet, the son and daughter of the Montague and Capulet families, fall in love and hold a secret wedding, but go through a heartbreaking farewell.It will be directed by the acclaimed Korean director Oh Tae-seok, celebrating 50 years of his debut. This show premiered in 1995, and was also played in the Barbican Center in the U.K. in 2006. It leads the audience to a beautiful setting under the dim lights of traditional Korean lanterns.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m. on weekends and holidays. There are no performances on Tuesdays. English subtitles will be provided every Thursday and Sunday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won Euljiro 1-ga Station, line No.2, exit 6National Theater of Korea, Haeoreum TheaterJuly 11 to Sept. 10: One of the most well-known musicals and the fourth-longest-running show on Broadway, this musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot, tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must make the ‘Jellicle choice’ to decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer to be reborn.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 150,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No.02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopD-Cube Arts CenterTo July 23: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of being staged in Korea, one of the four tragedies of Shakespeare is about the revenge of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, who is grieving after the death of his father.The role of Hamlet, who is furious at his uncle who married his mother, will be played by relatively young actors who have experience in musical stages, such as Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB. Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, will be directing the stage.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5Charlotte TheaterJuly 15 to Oct. 22: The epic love story between three characters: French political leader Napoleon, beautiful socialite Josephine and aspiring politician Talleyrand and their ambitious desires is being staged for the first time in Asia at the Charlotte Theater in southern Seoul.The role of Napoleon will be played by Im Tae-kyung, Han Ji-sang and Michael K. Lee, and the role of Josephine who caught the eyes of Napoleon will be played by Jung Sun-ah, Park Hye-na and Hong Seo-young.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No.2 and No. 8, exit 3FESTIVALIncheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is “the world’s biggest club”. It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz. The lineup will continue to be updated. The event will feature seven stages and more than 150 DJs from around the world.Tickets range from 160,000 won to 320,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.