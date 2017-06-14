중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Stronger together

June 14,2017
President Moon Jae-in, center, pays a visit on Tuesday to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and meets with Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, right, the commander of the Combined Forces Command and the U.S. Forces Korea. It was Moon’s first visit to the U.S. Army’s Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul as president. “Korea and the United States are partners that shed blood together for global peace in Iraq and Afghanistan since the Korean War,” Moon said during the visit. “The alliance is going beyond a military alliance to become a comprehensive strategic alliance for military, economy and culture.” [YONHAP]


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장