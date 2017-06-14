Diplomacy without merit (국문)

In September 2012, then Korean President Lee Myung-bak and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $4.5 billion Balkhash Thermal Power Plant in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana. It was a project to construct and operate a 1,320 megawatt coal power plant in the southwest coast of Balkhash Lake.
The Blue House boasted of the accomplishment by citing how President Lee visited a hotel where the Kazakh president was staying to conclude the deal during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. But the project was scrapped in September 2016 due to non-transparent processes in the authoritarian country and low oil prices. Samsung C&T Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco), which led the consortium, suffered over 150 billion won ($132.9 million) in losses.
WikiLeaks exposed that the deal was not made by President Lee but was already concluded by Samsung and Kepco. Lee turned the accomplishment of private companies into an achievement of his administration.
When President Park Geun-hye visited Iran in May 2016, the Blue House claimed to have signed 66 MOUs, which add up to $37.1 billion in economic effect. They boasted that it was the biggest accomplishment of economic diplomacy in history. But a year later, only three of 30 MOUs became actual contracts, which are worth less than $6 billion.
MOUs have no binding power, but the Park administration exaggerated them as actual contracts. The National Assembly inspection on government offices in 2015 revealed that among the 96 MOUs that the Lee Myung-bak administration claimed as accomplishments in resources diplomacy by the president, only 16 contracts were signed.
When South Korea and China were negotiating for a free trade agreement in 2015, our Embassy in Beijing proposed to resolve three pending issues: facilitating Korean students to get a job in China while studying there, allowing a few years as a grace period for Korea’s small and medium companies, which were not ready for environmental regulation by the Chinese government, and expanding Korean companies’ options when they invest in China.
However, the proposal was not discussed in Korea’s negotiation with China so as to be able to conclude the deal within the year. A source who had worked at the embassy at the time said that our many small and midsize companies struggled to meet China’s environmental regulations, as Seoul ignored the demand most desperate to Korean companies.
These failures are outcomes of the government’s greed for showing off its accomplishments.
Recently, it was reported that the plan to export Lee Myung-bak administration’s Four Rivers restoration project to Thailand was canceled. The consortium led by the Korea Water Resources Corporation would end up losing 38 billion won. It is regrettable that economic diplomacy without understanding of the economy was simply repeated.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 13, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
RAH HYUN-CHEOL
2012년 9월 카자흐스탄의 수도인 아스타나. 이명박 대통령과 나자르바예프 카자흐 대통령이 45억달러(5조원) 규모의 발하쉬 발전소 프로젝트 기공식에 참석했다. 발하쉬 호수 남서부 연안에 1320MW짜리 석탄 화력 발전소를 건설해 운영하는 사업이었다. 청와대는 2008년 베이징 올림픽 당시 대통령이 직접 카자흐 대통령 숙소까지 찾아가 담판을 했던 일화까지 공개하며 성과를 자랑했다. 하지만 이 사업은 2016년 9월 좌초했다. 독재국가 특유의 불투명성에 저유가가 겹친 탓이었다. 컨소시엄을 주도한 삼성물산과 한국전력은 1500억원이 넘는 손실을 입은 채 두손을 들었다. 도중에 위키리크스가 "이 대통령이 따낸 게 아니라 삼성과 한전이 일찌감치 계약을 맺기로 돼 있었다"고 폭로하기도 했다. 민간기업이 이룬 성과를 정권의 치적으로 포장했다는 얘기다.
지난해 5월 박근혜 대통령의 이란 방문 때 청와대는 "371억 달러(42조원) 규모의 경제효과를 내는 양해각서(MOU) 66건을 체결했다"고 밝혔다. "역대 최대의 경제외교 성과를 창출했다"는 자랑도 함께였다. 하지만 1년 뒤 30건의 MOU 중 본계약으로 이어진 건 3건에 불과했다. 금액도 60억 달러가 채 안된다. 이행 의무가 없는 협의 수준의 MOU를 '성과 부풀리기'식으로 마구 포함시켰기 때문이다. 2015년 국회 국정감사에선 이명박 정부가 정상 자원외교 성과로 내세운 MOU 96건 중 본 계약을 맺은 건 16건에 불과했다는 사실이 드러났다.
2015년 한중FTA 협상 때 중국대사관은 세가지 현안을 해결해야 한다고 건의했다. 사실상 불가능한 중국 유학생의 현지 취업을 용이하게 할 것, 중국정부의 환경 규제에 취약한 한국 중소기업에게 몇 년의 유예를 허용할 것, 자동차공장 등 중국 투자 때 기업의 선택권을 늘릴 것 등이었다. 하지만 이 제안은 “연내 FTA를 체결해야 한다”는 정치적 명분에 묻혀 우리 정부의 대중 협상목록에 오르지 못했다. 당시 중국대사관에 근무했던 관계자는 “우리 기업에 가장 필요한 요구를 묵살한 결과 환경 규제를 감당하지 못해 야반도주하는 중소기업이 속출했다”고 안타까워 했다.
이런 일들이 벌어지는 건 치적을 과시하려는 정권의 욕심 때문이다. 이 와중에 기업과 금융사는 골병이 든다. 국민세금도 날아간다. 그제도 이명박 정부가 추진한 4대강 사업의 태국 수출이 물거품으로 돌아갔다는 보도가 나왔다. 태국 정권이 바뀌면서 사업 재검토에 들어간 탓이다. 수자원공사가 이끈 컨소시엄은 이미 들어간 380억 원을 날리게 됐다. 경제 없는 경제외교가 언제까지 반복되어야 할지 안타까울 뿐이다.
나현철 논설위원