Devil’s in the details (국문)
추경 시정연설, 절실함 느껴지나 디테일 안 보여
June 14,2017
President Moon Jae-in kept his promise to be a communicative leader, addressing the public and National Assembly to pitch an 11.2 trillion won (9.92 billion) supplementary budget focused on creating jobs for young people and easing the lives of low-income earners. It was rare for a president to make a National Assembly speech just a month into office and personally plead for legislative support in creating a supplementary budget.
His move is commendable, even considering the extra budget is controversial as it includes an increase in public sector jobs that should be reviewed as part of a regular budget and comes amid a bottleneck in appointments of officials.
Moon’s speech was beyond the usual cut-and-dried tone of a presidential speech to the legislature. He cited the cases of a young man ending his life after losing hope while looking for a job and a firefighter who died from overwork in order to emphasize that ensuring decent work is a basic civilian right and that we are all entitled to happiness and dignity. His lamenting for the young generation, wandering toward a cliff of joblessness, has hit a nerve.
Moon’s speech touched the heart regarding the need for a supplementary budget, but fell short of convincing the head. He did not have clear answers to questions about financing for his campaign pledge to create 810,000 jobs in the public sector.
It is true that the country could run into a national disaster if unemployment problems are left unattended. It is also true that economic growth through corporate activities does not help much in increasing employment. But tax-financed job increases in the public sector also cannot be sustained. The supplementary budget appropriated only 8 billion won to increase this year’s recruitment in public employees.
As the people have not been told what comes next to keep the flow of jobs up, they have not been assured of the president’s will and direction on labor reforms so that companies can continue to make jobs.
Jobs have been mentioned 44 times and young people 33 times. But not once has the president talked about companies. The president steadfastly said the budget to create public-sector jobs is an “emergency” action. But the government must come up with more lasting policy to create future jobs.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 13, Page 30
문재인 대통령의 어제 국회 시정연설에서 소통의지가 엿보인다. 역대 민선 대통령 중에 가장 이른 시일에 국회를 찾았고, 추가경정예산안 설득을 위해 몸소 시정연설에 나선 것도 처음이다. 물론 이번 추경이 대선 공약을 밀어붙이는 ‘문재인 브랜드 추경’이라는 점, 교착 상태인 새 정부 각료 인사청문회의 야당 설득을 겸하는 자리라는 점을 감안해도 그렇다.
절실함도 엿보인다. 실직·생활고로 목숨을 끊은 청년, 과로사한 소방관의 사연 등을 소개하면서 “일자리는 국민의 생명이며 삶 그 자체, 인간 존엄을 지킬 최소한의 국민 기본권”이란 지적에 반대할 사람은 없다. 에코붐 연령 청년들이 고용절벽에 가로막혀 잃어버린 세대가 될 것이라는 말에는 가슴이 먹먹하다.
문제는 이번 연설이 추경의 당위성을 감성적으로 호소하는 데 성공했을지 몰라도 이를 냉철하게 개진하는 데는 소홀했다는 점이다. 한마디로 이번 추경, 나아가 임기 내 공공 일자리 81만 개 창출에 대한 세간의 걱정에 대해 감성 아닌 이성적 설명이 아쉽다.
“실업대란을 방치하면 국가재난이 온다” “기업을 통한 경제성장이 한계에 부닥쳤다”는 말도 맞다. 하지만 세금을 통한 공공 일자리 늘리기만으로 지속적 성장을 할 수 없다는 점 또한 이해를 구해야 했다. 추경에 공무원 채용으로 80억원밖에 잡혀 있지 않지만 우리 후대의 국가재정에 줄곧 부담을 안길 거라는 점도 언급이 필요했다.
그래서 시정연설을 듣고 난 국민 상당수는 누차 해 온 걱정스러운 질문을 또다시 할 수밖에 없다. “중장기적으로 일자리를 늘릴 수 있는 주체는 기업인데, 이를 위한 노동 등 4대 개혁, 규제완화의 대통령 의지와 향후 일정은 어떻게 되느냐”고 말이다.
시정연설에서 ‘일자리’는 44번, ‘청년’은 33번 언급됐지만 ‘기업’이라는 단어는 거의 나오지 않았다. 대통령 스스로도 일자리 추경을 “응급처방”이라고 표현했듯이 땜질을 뛰어넘는 미래 일자리 근본 대책이 무엇인지 비전을 아울러 제시했어야 했다.