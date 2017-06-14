Cementing the alliance (국문)

President Moon Jae-in’s visit to the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Tuesday is a demonstration of his determination to solidify the decades-old alliance in the future. Moon affirmed the pivotal role of the alliance in deterring “enemy attacks” by expressing his appreciation for the two allies’ effort to counter enemies’ provocations. Moon’s visit to the command came one month after his earlier visits to the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff last month amid North Korea’s unceasing missile launches.
His visit attracts our attention as it took place when Seoul and Washington are in subtle conflict over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield after the launch of the new government in South Korea. In fact, the liberal administration helped fuel the friction by denouncing the defense ministry’s incorrect report to the president about the number of Thaad launchers in the country and by announcing a plan to conduct an environmental assessment on the deployment. U.S. President Donald Trump’s hurried meeting last Thursday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis at the White House is a manifestation of his disgruntlement over the unexpected reaction by the new Korean government.
We hope Moon’s visit to the Combined Forces Command offers an opportunity to reaffirm the solid alliance ahead of his summit with Trump later this month. In a full meeting at the National Security Council last Thursday, Moon said he will reconfirm the staunch alliance between the two allies in a summit with Trump in Washington.
Thaad has emerged as a hot potato on the Korean Peninsula. After the former Park Geun-hye administration’s decision to deploy the Thaad battery, China imposed economic retaliations on South Korea while the U.S. expresses discontent about the Moon government’s decisions suggestive of its opposition to Thaad. In the meantime, North Korea went so far as to send a drone to the South to take aerial pictures of the Thaad site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang. The drone that fell in South Korea had over ten photos of the site 270 kilometers (168 miles) from the DMZ.
To solve the conundrum, the government must be thoroughly prepared to cope with the North’s provocations on its own.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 14, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 어제 한·미 동맹의 상징인 용산 한미연합사령부를 순시한 것은 양국 동맹을 굳건히 다지겠다는 의지를 대내외에 보여준 것으로 평가할 수 있다. 문 대통령은 이날 “적의 공격을 억제하는 데 매우 중요한 역할을 하는 장병에게 박수를 보내고 싶다”고 말해 한·미 동맹이 한반도 안보의 핵심임을 확인했다. 북한 미사일 도발이 계속되는 상황에서 지난달 17일 국방부·합동참모본부 순시 이후 약 한 달 만에 두 번째 안보 행보를 한 것도 긍정적이다.
이번 방문은 새 정부 출범 이후 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치와 관련해 한·미 간 미묘한 갈등이 빚어지는 가운데 이뤄졌다는 점에서 주목된다. 새 정부는 최근 사드 보고와 관련한 국방부의 기강을 문제 삼은 데 이어 관련 부지 환경영향평가 시행 방침을 밝혀 미국 측과 갈등 조짐을 보여 왔다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 지난 8일 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관과 제임스 매티스 국방장관을 백악관으로 불러 긴급회의를 연 것은 이와 관련한 불만의 표시일 가능성이 크다.
이런 상황에서 이뤄진 연합사 방문이 이달 말 한·미 정상회담을 앞두고 잡음을 불식하며 동맹의 굳건함을 확인하는 계기가 될 것으로 기대한다. 북한이 지대함 순항미사일을 발사한 지난 8일 문 대통령이 국가안보회의(NSC) 전체회의에서 “조만간 최대 우방국인 미국을 방문해 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 확고한 한·미 동맹 관계를 재확인할 예정”이라고 말한 것도 마찬가지다.
사드는 한반도 안보의 뜨거운 이슈로 자리 잡았다. 중국의 보복, 미국의 불만에 이어 북한의 무인기 도발까지 벌어지고 있다. 9일 발견된 북한 무인기에서 군사분계선(DMZ)으로부터 270㎞나 떨어진 경북 성주의 사드 기지를 찍은 사진 10여 장이 발견된 것은 예사로 넘길 일이 아니다. 결국 난마처럼 엮인 사드 문제를 풀려면 미국의 협력과 중국의 이해를 구하는 전방위 외교에 더해 북한 도발을 억제할 강력한 안보 의지와 대비 태세가 필수적이다. 한·미 연합 방위태세를 굳건히 유지하면서 우리 군의 핵심 전력과 방위 역량 확보에 더욱 힘을 기울여야 한다.