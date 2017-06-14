K-pop looks to lure fans into unique universe : Groups experiment with concepts that can go beyond just a single

More and more artists in the K-pop industry are creating hypothetical universes where they make music videos and songs that revolve around that world. Pictured is boy group Vixx’s concept art for “Shangri-La,” where the members depict Taoist hermits. [JELLYFISH ENTERTAINMENT]

[SCREEN CAPTURE]

The battle at the top of the pop charts places veteran rapper Psy against superstars Twice and heartthrob boy group Vixx. However, the competition between these groups is somewhat unconventional from what we have seen from the past. It’s not just a battle between the musical qualities of “I Luv It,” “Signal,” and “Shangri-La,” but a battle of concepts - placing a “B-Class Hero,” against extra-terrestrials and Taoist hermits.While Psy has long identified himself as a “B Class Hero,” the concepts behind the Twice and Vixx singles could be seen as unconventional. But, they may be the first steps into a new universe for the groups, if current trends in pop music are to be believed.In pop music, the concept of world-building has increasingly become part of the process of promoting an artist. Just as Marvel, the comic book behemoth, creates a hypothetical world known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which their stories take place, K-pop artists are catching on to the trend and making albums that revolve around a certain made-up universe.After the huge success that boy group BTS saw with both their “School Trilogy” series and “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Trilogy” series - in which the members wrote songs that captured the hearts of young people around the world - it has become apparent that entertainment companies have begun to see the value in developing a long-term concept or world that unifies the releases of their artists.This change in approach is proof of the over saturation of the market. The competition is so fierce that, if a group doesn’t have a concrete identity upon which to sell themselves, it’s so hard to appeal to the fans or even reach stardom. This naturally meant that the concept of the song started becoming just as important as the actual quality of the song, translating into management groups becoming obsessed with finding a successful breakthrough concept. They are now not only hoping to produce a successful breakout single, but looking to create a hypothetical universe where they can build a prolonged run of hit songs.In this aspect, it seems the winners are Vixx, the boy group that has been dubbed the “conceptual idol group.” In the video for their most recent single, all six members, dressed in clothing reminiscent of hanbok, Korean traditional clothing, come out and dance to lyrics that match the traditional concept. The members seem as if they’ve popped out from a historical Korean drama, down to their restrained choreography.United States-based music media company Fuse TV said, “No doubt [“Shangri-La”] will stand out as one of the best K-pop music videos of the year.”It furthered complimented the music by saying, “’Shangri-La’ is a true east-meets-west sonic experience with slinky synths blended with the traditional Korean [string] instrument gayageum for a unique track and sound that isn’t typically heard in the K-pop or R&B worlds.”Vixx spent last year paying homage to Greek mythology with three releases pertaining to the concept, and started this year with a whole new traditional Korean concept.Yoo Yeon-yuk, a board member at Jellyfish Entertainment, which represents the boy group, said, “Ever since the group’s debut, we experimented with concepts such as voodoo dolls and vampires which helped create a mystical identity for the group. Thanks to our experimentation, even though Vixx is in its sixth year, we can keep trying new concepts without reservations.”Contrary to Vixx, girl group Twice’s most recent single “Signal” has received mixed reviews to say the least. Some fans found the hip-hop instrumentals of the song unfitting of the girl group that built its foundation on up-beat pop sounds defined as “color pop.” Fans were also disgruntled by the concept of the members having supernatural powers whereas in previous videos, the group focused on Halloween and cheerleader themes.The importance of a concept in K-pop has its roots in the first generation of boy and girl groups in the late nineties and early aughts when groups like H.O.T were popular. Each member had his or her distinctive color or had a shirt number much like a basketball player. Legendary boy group TVXQ, even bestowed their members with adjectives such as “max” and “hero” to give them a mystical image. Mega entertainment agency S.M. Entertainment, not only focused on concepts for each of their artists but also built a hypothetical nation - “Music Nation SM Town.”S.M. Entertainment’s production team leader Lee Sung-soo said, “To justify why these artists are singing these songs, there needs to be a set concept or a hypothetical universe where these actions are fathomable.”For example, for H.O.T to sing “We Are the Future” to talk of school violence and for girl group f(x) to sing “Red Light” to talk about the tragedy of the sunken Sewol ferry, the groups needed to have an identity of being a voice of the youth.Since 2012, when the now-famous boy group Exo debuted, the hypothetical universes of these K-pop artists have solidified.Lee said, “Of course we are now more accustomed [to the concept] than ever, but when Exo divided the group in to Exo-K [for the Korean market] and Exo-M [for the Chinese market], many - even in the agency - weren’t convinced. Exo built a foundation of the need to build a narrative and a hypothetical universe as well as paving the way for sub-divisions of a group to expand.”The music video to Exo’s debut song “Mama” carried the narrative of a Tree of Life being divided by an evil energy, spurning 12 super mutants with distinct powers to protect the tree.Another group under the same management is NCT, an abbreviation of Neo Culture Technology. The group in its entirety is NCT U, while one sub-unit of the group is NCT 127, which gets its name from Seoul’s longitude on the map, and another is NCT Dream, which only consists of teenagers. The group is planned to be active not only in Korea but around the globe, so there was a need for the group to exist within a universal concept that could be identified across cultures. In the creation of the group, S.M. Entertainment referred to material ranging from movies and games to the Bible and humanities.One of the biggest reasons why agencies look to build hypothetical universes is due to the change in the consumption habits of music. Music critic Seojeong Min-gap analyzed, “In the past, there was no other way to tell a narrative except through the lyrics. Since then, through the advent of music videos, internet and participation from the fans, agencies chose to maximize the strategy of storytelling.”This maximization of storytelling translates to maximization of profits. With universes in games and movies able to grow, creators are able to build sequels and spinoffs from it, and agencies are similarly looking to build their own narratives and universes to make money.Video game columnist Lee Kyung-hyuk remarked that, “In the end, only the characters and universe remains,” a phrase written by Japanese sub-culture critic Hiroki Azuma. Lee said, “During the era of modernism in the 19th and 20th centuries, a single writer would write a single narrative. Today, hundreds, even thousands apply variations or recreate a narrative from a single original source. It’s kind of like a cycle where fans would reinterpret what the artist attempted to say, which would then be in turn a motive for the artist to create a new piece, continuing the cycle.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]음악에도 ‘세계관’을 입히는 작업이 점차 중요해지고 있다. 마블이 만화와 영화 내에서 통용되는 가상 세계인 '마블 시네마틱 유니버스(MCUㆍMarvel Cinematic Universe)'를 구축한 다음 작품을 연속적으로 만들어내는 것처럼, 가수들도 전체를 아우르는 개념을 바탕으로 개별 앨범을 제작하는 경우가 늘어나고 있다. 특히 ‘학교 3부작’, ‘청춘 3부작’ 등 본인들이 쓰고 만든 노래 가사부터 비주얼·스타일에 이르기까지 통일된 이야기로 전 세계 청소년들의 마음을 사로잡은 방탄소년단의 성공 사례가 주목받으면서 장기적인 콘셉트와 서사의 중요성이 대두되고 있다.싸이 vs 트와이스 vs 빅스. 최근 음악방송에서 경합을 벌이고 있는 1위 후보다. 이들의 경쟁은 여타 가수들과는 사뭇 다른 양상을 보인다. 단순히 ‘아이 러브 잇’, ‘시그널’, ‘도원경’이라는 각자의 신곡으로 대결하는 것을 넘어 ‘B급 챔피언’, ‘외계인과 소통’, ‘신선돌’이라는 콘셉트 대결을 벌이고 있기 때문이다. ‘강남스타일’로 월드스타 반열에 오른 싸이의 B급 감성은 차치하더라도 이들은 왜 트와이스와 빅스가 아닌 ‘초능력’ 대 ‘동양미’로 맞서게 됐을까.이는 최근 포화상태에 이른 아이돌 시장을 보여주는 단적인 증거다. 신곡의 성격을 정확하게 보여줄 수 있는 수식어를 갖지 못하면 제아무리 스타 반열에 오른 그룹이라 하더라도 히트를 담보할 수 없을 정도로 치열한 경쟁이 벌어지고 있다. 자연스레 새로운 콘셉트는 곡 자체 만큼이나 중요한 위치를 차지하게 됐고, 기획사는 보다 새롭고 좀 더 독특한 콘셉트를 잡기 위해 혈안이 됐다. 노래 1곡으로 음원차트 정상을 노리는데 그치지 않고 다음 스텝을 위해 음악과 이미지 전반으로 이어지는 '세계관' 형성에 공을 들이고 있는 것이다.이러한 측면에서 보면 이번 대결은 ‘콘셉츄얼 아이돌’을 표방하는 빅스의 승리로 보인다. 한복을 연상시키는 셔츠에 부채를 들고 나온 여섯 장정이 ‘흐드러져 피는 꽃/ 바람마저 달콤한 이곳은 꿈’이라는 가사에 맞춰 춤을 춘다. 퓨전 사극에 나오는 도령들처럼 사뿐사뿐하면서도 절도 있는 동작이 국악 공연 같은 느낌마저 준다. 미국 음악매체 퓨즈TV는 “‘도원경’은 의심할 여지가 없는 올해 최고의 뮤직비디오”라며 “신스 사운드에 가야금 사운드가 더해져 전에 없던 K팝으로 진정한 동서양의 만남”이라고 극찬했다.빅스는 지난해 미니앨범 ‘젤로스’, ‘하데스’, ‘크라토스’를 통해 그리스 신화 3부작을 완성한 데 이어 이번에는 '도원경'을 통해 동양 신화라는 또다른 세계의 시작을 알렸다. 유연욱 젤리피쉬 이사는 “데뷔 초반부터 저주인형·뱀파이어 등 다양한 시도를 함으로써 특유의 신비로운 이미지를 구축하게 됐다”며 “덕분에 6년차 아이돌이지만 매번 거리낌 없이 새로운 도전을 할 수 있게 됐다”고 밝혔다.반면 박진영 프로듀서와 첫 만남으로 기대감을 모은 트와이스의 ‘시그널’은 “예전만 못하다”는 반응이 지배적이다. 데뷔곡 ‘우아하게’부터 유지해 온 건강한 에너지를 내세운 컬러팝과 달리 힙합 비트를 기반으로 한 음악이 트와이스와 잘 어울리지 않는다는 것. 거기에 초능력 콘셉트가 기존 치어리더(‘치어 업’), 핼러윈 의상(‘TT’)에서 보여준 소녀들의 ‘귀여운 일탈’과 잘 맞물리지 않는다는 지적도 나온다.콘셉트의 중요성은 뿌리를 거슬러 올라가보면 H.O.T. 등 1세대 아이돌이 태동했을 때부터 있어 왔다. 멤버들은 빨강ㆍ주황ㆍ노랑ㆍ초록ㆍ파랑이라는 고유의 색깔을 갖거나 운동선수처럼 토니안 07, 강타 27 같은 백넘버를 지니고 있었다. 동방신기는 유노윤호, 시아준수 등 이름부터가 신화적 존재라는 느낌을 줬다. SM엔터테인먼트는 아티스트별로 콘셉트를 정하는 것은 물론이고, 소속 가수들이 총출동한 콘서트에서 가상국가 ‘뮤직 네이션 SM타운’을 선포하기도 했다. SM가수들이 사는 그들만의 가상 '세계'를 선포하는 것이다. 물론 그 세계는 팬들의 참여로 완성된다.SM의 이성수 프로듀싱 본부장은 “아이돌들이 왜 이 노래를 하는지 당위성을 가지기 위해 반드시 필요한 작업이 그 바탕이 되는 콘셉트와 세계관을 구축하는 것”이라고 설명했다. 이를테면 H.O.T.가 ‘전사의 후예’를 통해 학교폭력을 이야기하고, f(x)가 ‘레드 라이트’로 세월호 사건을 노래하기 위해서는, 이들에게 '10대의 대변자'란 정체성·콘셉트가 필요하다는 것이다.2012년 데뷔한 EXO부터는 아이돌들이 존재하는 시간적ㆍ공간적ㆍ사상적 배경이 한층 공고해졌다. 이성수 본부장은 “지금이야 익숙해졌지만 그 당시 EXO라는 그룹은 K와 M으로 나누어 한국과 중화권에서 활동한다고 설명하면 회사 내에서도 이해하지 못했다”며 “스토리텔링과 세계관은 이를 보다 쉽게 이해할 수 있는 틀을 만들어주는 동시에 제2, 제3의 팀으로 확장시켜나가는 기반을 마련해줬다"고 말했다.실제 엑소 플래닛에서 온 초능력 소년들이란 콘셉트는 데뷔곡 ‘마마’ 뮤직비디오에 삽입된 인트로 영상을 통해 생명의 나무가 붉은 기운에 의해 둘로 나뉘고 이를 지키는 12개의 힘으로 구체화됐다. 이를 알지 못한다고 해서 EXO 음악을 즐기지 못하는 것은 아니다. 하지만 마블 시네마틱 유니버스 같은 독자적 세계를 구축하는 EXO월드를 만끽하기 위해서는 앨범과 뮤직비디오를 통해 반복 및 재생산되는 기본 개념을 이해해야 한다. 이는 또 팬들만 아는 상징이나 암시를 찾아내는 재미를 주면서 열혈 팬덤을 공고히하는 데도 중요한 요소가 된다.팀명 자체에서 신문화기술(Neo Culture Technology)을 표방하며 모든 유닛을 뜻하는 NCT U, 서울의 경도에서 이름을 따온 NCT 127, 청소년으로만 구성된 NCT Dream 등 복수의 팀으로 무한 확장하고 있는 NCT의 세계관은 보다 정교하다. 서울뿐 아니라 전 세계 여러 도시들에서 활동이 예정된 만큼 세계관 역시 다양한 문화와 세대를 아우른다. 음악이나 영상 제작을 위해 참고하는 콘텐트 역시 영화와 게임부터 성경과 인문학에 이르기까지 방대하다.아이돌 기획사들이 세계관 구축하기에 집중하는 또다른 이유로는 음악의 유통·소비 방식 등의 변화가 꼽힌다. 서정민갑 음악평론가는 “음악을 듣기만 하던 시대에는 가사 말고는 서사를 전달할 방법이 없었다. 하지만 뮤직비디오가 생기고 인터넷이 활성화되고 거기에 일반 대중과 팬이 참여하게 되면서 서사를 극대화하는 전략을 취하게 된 것”이라고 분석했다.이 서사의 극대화는 경제적 이익의 극대화로 이어진다. 영화나 게임에서 세계관이 별도의 지적재산권(IP)의 위치를 확보하고, 이를 토대로 수많은 시리즈나 프리퀄을 양산해내는 것처럼 아이돌 팀 역시 다양한 부가 스토리를 만들어내고 상품화할 수 있다는 데 주목하는 것이다.이경혁 게임칼럼니스트는 일본 서브컬처 비평가 아즈마 히로키가『게임적 리얼리즘의 탄생』에서 주창한 “결국엔 캐릭터와 세계관만 남는다”는 말에 주목했다. 이씨는 “모더니즘 시대에는 작가 한 명이 단일 서사를 만들었다면 이제는 하나의 원천 이야기를 수만 명이 함께 재가공, 변주하는 시대”라며 “설정만 던져주면 이야기는 각자 알아서 만드는 것이 팬픽의 기본 속성”이라고 설명했다. 기존에는 아티스트가 전달하는 것만이 메시지로서 가치가 있었다면 이제는 팬이 이를 재해석하고 확장한 이야기가 다시 아티스트의 창작에 모티브가 되는 등 순환 구조가 형성되면서, 아티스트가 만든 세계를 팬들이 함께 넓혀가기도 한다는 것이다.마블코믹스에서 출판된 만화 작품에 등장하는 캐릭터를 비롯해 플롯과 설정을 공유하는 가상의 세계를 뜻한다. 해당 세계관을 바탕으로 나오는 영화 역시 서로 밀접한 연관성을 갖고 영향을 미치는 방식으로 전개된다. 이를테면 ‘아이언맨’(2008)을 시작으로 차례로 선보인 ‘토르: 천둥의 신’(2011)과 ‘캡틴 아메리카: 퍼스트 어벤져(2011)’는 각각의 슈퍼 히어로를 중심으로 고유한 서사를 지닌다. 하지만 ‘헐크’(2003)까지 네 명의 히어로가 총출동하는 ‘어벤져스’(2012)에서는 본래 작품에서 가지고 있던 캐릭터를 가져오되 새로운 이야기가 덧붙여지는 것이다.여기에 ‘가디언즈 오브 갤럭시’(2014)처럼 우주를 배경으로 한 이야기나 ‘닥터 스트레인지’(2016)같이 정신세계를 아우르는 영화까지 등장하면서 마블의 세계는 하나의 ‘유니버스’가 아닌 다층적 ‘멀티버스’로 확장해 나간다. 마블은 쿠키 영상을 통해 다음 영화에 대한 예고를 선보이면서 해당 시리즈에 대한 기대감을 높이는 한편 더욱 충성도 높은 팬층을 형성한다.MCU의 성공은 히어로물 제작판도까지 바꿔놨다. 단순히 전편의 성공에 힘입어 후속편을 만드는 것이 아니라 제작단계부터 다양한 조합에 대한 가능성을 열어놓게 됐다. 현재 국내 박스오피스 1위를 달리고 있는 ‘원더우먼’은 DC코믹스가 ‘맨 오브 스틸’(2013)을 시작으로 내놓은 4번째 세계관 확장 작품이다. 유니버설픽처스도 지난달 새로운 레이블 ‘다크 유니버스’를 론칭하고 ‘미이라’, ‘지킬 앤 하이드’ 등 고전 몬스터영화를 리부트한 시리즈를 선보일 예정이다.민경원 기자