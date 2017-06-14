Moon, Trump to hold summit on June 29-30

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the United States later this month for a summit with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.Moon will head to Washington on June 28 and hold talks with the U.S. president at the White House on June 29 and 30 (Washington time), according to Cheong Wa Dae.North Korea and its evolving nuclear and missile capabilities are widely expected to be a top item on the agenda for the Moon-Trump meeting."The two heads of state will exchange their views on ways to further develop the Korea-U.S. alliance, joint measures to fundamentally resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and enhance the countries' economic cooperation," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.The U.S. said that Trump will welcome Moon to the White House."President Trump and President Moon will discuss ways to further strengthen the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance, advance cooperation on economic and global issues, and deepen the friendship between the countries," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement."The leaders will also coordinate on North Korea-related issues, including countering the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats," he said.North Korea has launched missiles on five different occasions since the new South Korean leader came into office on May 10, prompting fresh condemnations from both Seoul and Washington.The presidential office also expressed hope the meeting will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to build a personal friendship."President Moon's upcoming trip to the U.S. marks an important chance to further develop the Korea-U.S. relations to the next level, and is also a very significant meaning in that it comes at a time when close cooperation between South Korea and the United States is needed more than ever," it said.It will mark Moon's first overseas trip since his inauguration.Moon and Trump have already talked to each other on several occasions, including a phone conversation initiated by the U.S. head of state to congratulate his South Korean counterpart on his election.Moon later sent a special envoy to Washington to arrange his U.S. trip. The envoy had also delivered Moon's letter to the U.S. president."President Moon plans to hold various events, involving people and representatives from U.S. Congress, academic, economic circles and the Korean community there, while also meeting with other key members of the U.S. administration such as Vice President (Mike) Pence," Cheong Wa Dae said.White House occasions for Moon will include a welcome dinner, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Moon and Trump are also scheduled to hold a joint press conference following their two-day summit meetings. Moon will return home on July 2 (Seoul time).YONHAP