Summer reading

HSBC Korea CEO Jung Eun-young, second row, third from left; British Council Korea Director Martin Fryer, center, and Seoul Dungmyong Elementary School Principal Moon Jin-chul join students and English teachers at the school in Gangseo District, western Seoul, Tuesday. HSBC Korea sponsored the British Council’s Kids Read program, which celebrates its third year. The program donates about 90 English books each to schools in Seoul. Kids Read is an international project in 15 Asian and African nations. [HSBC KOREA]