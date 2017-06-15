Otis Elevator to build R&D center in Songdo

Otis Elevator Korea, a subsidiary of U.S.-based United Technologies, is building a research and production center in the Songdo International Business District of Incheon with the goal of making it the company’s technological hub in Northeast Asia.The company said Tuesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Incheon Metropolitan City Government and Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority to construct an R&D and production center in Songdo’s High-tech Industrial Cluster.Construction of the 15,600-square-meter (168,000-square-foot) facility will begin in September and is scheduled for completion by 2018. The center will handle parts supply, quality checks, technological training and consumer experiences. Research and production teams currently working separately in Seoul, Incheon and Changwon in South Gyeongsang will also be consolidated at the new facility.Otis said the center will focus on developing the “next generation” of elevators, including an internet-connected elevator that can be monitored and controlled in real time via smartphone. Research and development will be done in collaboration with the company’s established R&D centers in nine countries including the United States and Germany.Otis hopes the Songdo center will become a hub for technological development and production in the Northeast Asian region covering Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.“This investment is an opportunity to take our product and service technology to the next level for the benefit of our customers,” said Philippe Delpech, president of the Otis Elevator Company, who attended the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Incheon. “South Korea’s excellent research and development competence and increased production capacity will play a vital role in Otis’ global business strategies for the future.”Otis, the world’s largest manufacturer and servicer of people-moving products including elevators, escalators and moving walks, is a subsidiary of United Technologies. The company currently offers its services and products to over 200 countries and markets.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]