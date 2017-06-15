Booyoung Group building apartments near Hanoi

Booyoung Group is building apartments near Hanoi, Vietnam, its first offshore housing project, the company said Wednesday. Booyoung’s 10 apartment buildings will be 30 floors high and able to house 3,482 families.Booyoung said it used Korean style materials when designing the interior of the complex.The apartments in Mo Lao town are about 11 kilometers (6.83 miles) from Hanoi City Hall and 32 kilometers from Noi Bai International Airport. Booyoung said the development is close to attractions such as a CGV theater, Hanoi Museum and hospitals. Booyoung added that the complex also is located close to educational institutions, including Hanoi University. There also are a number of industrial complexes within 30 minutes by car and the construction company said the demand will be high.Vietnam has allowed foreigners to buy real estate in its country recently, and Booyoung will sell 30 percent of the apartment units to foreigners. “We believe our apartment complex will be very popular among foreign investors and diplomats residing in the country,” said the company in a press release. The move-in process will start in October.By Kim Young-nam