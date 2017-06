Angelina Danilova, left, and Ilya Belyakov, celebrities from Russia, show off currency celebrating the 2018 Russia World Cup at the country’s embassy in central Seoul on Wednesday. The Russian central bank launched the new products, which can be purchased through Nonghyup Bank, Shinhan Bank, post offices and Poongsan Hwadong, a main distributor in the country. [POONGSAN HWADONG]