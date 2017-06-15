Overlooking mistakes (국문)

As I arrived on Gapa Island via ferry from Moseulpo in Jeju Island, sky-blue electric vehicles caught my eyes. Promotional videos and documentaries on Gapa Island always features a scene of the car moving along the beach. The small island, just 0.83 square kilometers (205 acres) in area, has four electric cars and a number of charging stations across the island.
However, during my two-day stay on the island, I never saw the electric cars moving. It is a small island, and you can reach almost everywhere by foot. But when locals work or transport heavy items, they use old diesel vehicles or motorcycles. The bicycle rental center was full of tourists. It was quite different from how I imagined the paradise of electric vehicles and bicycles would be, as the island produces most of its electricity through wind and solar power generation.
As the JoongAng Ilbo reported on the high dependency on diesel power generation in Gapa Island, which is an “energy independent island,” we received emails from readers from other regions. There are many renewable energy projects that are in name only all across the country.
Many of them were pushed by energy-related public corporations or local government offices without sufficient research. They were rushed to begin “before the term of the chief ends” or “before the state budget on renewable energy goes to other fields.”
The same mistakes wouldn’t have been repeated if problems revealed in initial renewable energy programs were investigated and improved before expanding to other regions. The projects were rushed and copied, and when problems arose, they were covered up.
The Research on Feasibility for Microgrid that Jeju Energy Corporation submitted to Jeju Island authorities in December 2016 discusses the success of Gapa Island and Gasa Island without mentioning any concerns.
The energy experts must know the problems that anyone can see when visiting the islands, but they avoid discussing it. It is quite irresponsible for experts to pretend not to know the issues. If they really didn’t see the problems, it is more pathetic.
The expansion of renewable energy is the calling of the time. We cannot let the environment be destroyed, and fossil fuels will dry up eventually. Korea produces no oil, and it is more pressing for Korea to find alternative energy sources. But these “name-only” renewable energy projects will lead to the worst outcome of all: losing all the money and ruining the environment as well.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 14, Page 29
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JEON YOUNG-SEON
제주도 모슬포항에서 정기 여객선을 타고 가파도 선착장에 내리자 하늘색 공용 전기차부터 눈에 들어왔다. 선착장 맨 끝자리에 얌전히 주차돼 있었다. 가파도 홍보 동영상이나 다큐멘터리를 보면 이런 차가 아름다운 해변을 끼고 달리는 장면이 꼭 나온다. 작은 섬(0.83㎢ ) 가파도에 4대의 전기차와 곳곳에 전기 충전소가 있다는 설명도 곁들여진다.
하지만 이틀 동안 마을 어디에서도 전기차가 움직이는 모습을 볼 수 없었다. 물론 가파도는 어지간한 거리는 걸어 다닐 수 있을 만큼 작은 섬이라 차량 사용 빈도가 낮다. 하지만 가파도 주민들은 짐을 나르거나 작업을 할 때 오래된 디젤 차량이나 오토바이를 이용하고 있었다. 자전거 대여소엔 관광객만 북적였다. 바람과 태양으로 주민들이 쓸 전력의 대부분을 생산하고, 전기차와 자전거의 천국이라는 이미지와는 괴리가 컸다.
‘에너지 자립섬’ 가파도의 디젤 발전 의존도가 높다는 보도<본지 6월 12일자 경제2면>가 나가자 여러 지역 독자들의 e메일 제보가 들어왔다. 전국 곳곳의 ‘무늬만’ 신재생에너지인 사업이 그만큼 많다는 얘기일 것이다. 이중 상당 부분은 에너지 관련 공기업이나 지방자치 단체가 제대로 된 조사 없이 밀어붙인 결과다. ‘수장의 임기가 끝나기 전에', ‘신재생관련 국가 예산이 다른 곳으로 넘어가기 전에’ 서둘러 진행하면서 생기는 특유의 ‘한건 주의’ 부작용이다.
앞서서 신재생에너지를 도입한 다른 마을 프로젝트의 문제점을 파고들어 개선 방법이 있을 때 다른 지역으로 확대했더라면 같은 실수는 안했을 것이다. 그럴 시간 없이 고만고만한 프로젝트들을 복사하고 문제가 생기면 예쁘게 포장하기 급급하다. 지난해 12월 제주에너지공사가 제주도에 제출한 ‘마이크로 그리드 구축을 위한 타당성 조사 연구 용역’을 보면 가파도와 가사도의 성공을 소개할 뿐 문제점을 다루진 않는다. 현장에 한번만 가보면 보이는 문제점을 에너지 전문가들이 모를리 없는데도 모호하게 표시하거나 회피한다. 전문가들로서는 무척 무책임한 태도다. 만약 이들이 문제점을 몰랐다고 한다면 그건 더 참담하다.
신재생에너지는 확대는 시대적 사명이다. 더 이상 환경이 망가지는 것을 방치할 수도 없거니와, 화석 연료는 언젠가는 고갈될 것이기 때문이다. 석유가 나오지 않는 한국은 더욱 절실한 분야라 열심히 뛰어야 하는 것도 맞다. 하지만 이런 보여주기식 신재생에너지 확산만 계속된다면 투입한 돈은 돈대로 잃고 환경도 망가지는 최악의 결과와 만나게 될 것이다.
