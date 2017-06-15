Stop reckless increase in jobs (국문)
‘역시 평생직장’…공무원 함부로 늘려선 곤란
The data on public-sector jobs as of 2015 released by Statistics Korea on Tuesday supports the rationale against the reckless increase in public employees. President Moon Jae-in in his first address to the National Assembly sought bipartisan support to add 12,000 jobs through an extra budget on the previous day.
The public-sector payroll reached 2.33 million as of 2015, placing one in 11 people with jobs on government payrolls, which are jobs for life, or until the legal retirement age of 60. While the number of employees who worked for 20 years or more made up a mere 6.4 percent of the working population, the share was 23.1 percent among public-sector employees.
Among 1.99 million government employees, those having worked for 10 years or longer made up 62.2 percent. In state or quasi-state institutions, the share of employees who worked three years or less accounted for 70 percent. Government employees remained intact amid job insecurity that’s been prevalent in the corporate sector since the 1997 financial crisis.
Outsized public-sector jobs that do not prioritize productivity and performance and come with life-long job security can weigh on the economy and heavily burden tax revenue. Hiring in the public sector must be discreet as each government job can last 20 to 30 years.
It is true that repeating the textbook-like theory that jobs can be created through the promotion of corporate investment and business start-ups does not produce immediate results. It is understandable that the government wishes to provide a breakthrough in the labor market bottleneck by increasing jobs in the public sector and more work opportunities for young, female and senior workers.
But there are a handful of cases of governments running into bankruptcy through populist actions by digging into excess tax reserves. Enlarging government employees and organization without regard for efficiency and service quality standards could end up only reducing that many jobs in the private sector.
통계청이 13일 내놓은 ‘2015년 공공부문 일자리 통계’를 보면 공무원을 포함한 공공직을 무작정 늘리면 큰일 나겠구나 하는 우려가 더해진다. 문재인 대통령이 전날 일자리 추가경정예산을 위한 국회 시정연설에서 공무원 1만2000명 증원에 동참할 것을 호소한 직후라 더욱 그렇다.
재작년 말 현재 233만여 명으로 취업자 11명 중 한 명꼴인 공공부문 일자리는, 스스로 그만두지 않는 이상 평생직장임을 수치로 보여준다. 강산이 한 번 변한다는 20년, 전체 근로자 가운데 20년 이상 근속 비중은 6.4%에 불과한 데 비해 공공부문 근로자는 그 네 배에 가까운 23.1%에 달했다. 공공부문 안에서도 199만여 명 절대다수인 공무원의 경우 그 정도가 훨씬 더했다. 10년 이상 근속한 공무원이 62.2%인 반면, 공기업 등 비공무원 공공일자리의 경우 3년 미만 비중이 70%에 달했다. 1997년 외환위기 이후 민간기업에서 일상화된 ‘사오정(45세 정년)’의 무풍지대다.
민간에 비해 수익성과 성과관리에 둔감하면서 고용은 길게 보장되는 공공부문 일자리가 과도해지면 경제활력을 떨어뜨리고 세금까지 축내는 이중부담을 국민에 지운다는 건 상식이다. 공무원을 한번 뽑으면 20~30년 간다는 점에서 자리 하나하나가 민생에 얼마나 도움이 될지 집안일처럼 따져볼 일이다.
물론 기업의 신규투자와 창업을 부추겨 일자리 창출을 도모해야 한다는 교과서적 접근만으로는 부족하다는 공감대가 형성되고 있다. 누적된 청년구직자와 여성·노년층 취업난을 타개하기 위해 새 정부가 공공부문 일자리와 소득 중심 성장이라는 특단의 방식에 기대는 점도 이해할 구석이 있다. 다만 넉넉하게 걷힌 세금 빼다 쓰는 맛에 안주하다가 퍼주기 인기영합주의로 망한 나라들의 전철을 밟지 않을까 걱정스럽다. 공공부문의 효율성이나 대민 서비스 품질은 제자리면서 공무원 수와 조직만 늘어나는 파킨슨 법칙, 공공부문 일자리가 늘어난 만큼 민간부문 일자리가 줄어드는 구축효과를 경계해야 한다.