Time to take a stand (국문)

An absurd situation is taking place as North Korea spies on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-ballistic missile system’s deployment site via an unmanned aerial vehicle and China is demanding an opportunity to rummage through the site.
China and North Korea are beginning in earnest their attempts to observe the Thaad battery, installed at a golf course in Seongju, North Gyeongsang.
A North Korean drone was discovered in the vicinity of Inje, Gangwon, on June 9. North Korea was able to penetrate with an unmanned drone into the Thaad battery site at Seongju, 270 kilometers (167 miles) away from the armistice line. The unmanned drone, carrying a camera, was discovered with 10 airborne photographs of the Thaad site.
China also recently requested the South Korean government allow an inspection on their part. The Blue House denied this saying, “We have not received any such request.”
However, Chinese experts who participated at an academic conference also demanded repeatedly for the opportunity to inspect the Thaad site.
It is pitiful for the central government and the military to take such a naive attitude even though North Korean drones penetrated into South Korean territory and China tried to encroach on our sovereignty.
The extraordinary interest North Korea and China have as they criticize South Korea for the Thaad deployment is because of the Thaad’s anti-missile defense capabilities.
The Thaad battery at Seongju has the capability to take down most North Korean ballistic missiles mid-flight. Even if North Korea launched ballistic missiles, the idea is that many will be rendered useless. China also shares the same sentiments with North Korea.
Although China says it opposes the deployment of Thaad battery in South Korea because the Thaad’s X-band radar is able to spy on Chinese ballistic missile units, this is far from the reality. Seongju’s Thaad radar detection range is 600 to 800 kilometers and will have difficulty spying on Chinese ballistic missile units.
China’s primary concern is, in truth, that Thaad can intercept ballistic missiles China fires over the Korean Peninsula. China’s Dong-Feng 15 has a range of 700 kilometers.
In order to display their leverage over the Korean Peninsula, China has DF-15 missiles in place near Mount Paektu.
Therefore the issue is handicapping the Thaad’s most important capabilities of anti-missile defense and the central government carping on the placement of the Thaad. The central government should stop delaying Thaad’s deployment through the environmental assessment, which seems undue, and take a clear stance.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 15, Page 30
북한은 사드 기지를 염탐하고 중국은 이 기지를 뒤져보겠다고 하는 어처구니없는 일이 벌어지고 있다. 경북 성주에 배치된 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계에 대해 북한과 중국이 본격적인 견제에 나선 것이다. 북한은 지난 9일 강원도 인제 부근에서 발견된 무인기로 성주의 사드 기지를 촬영했다. 북한은 휴전선에서 무려 270㎞ 떨어진 성주의 사드 기지까지 무인기를 침투시킨 것이다. 이 무인기에 탑재된 카메라에는 사드 기지를 촬영한 항공사진이 10여 장이나 발견됐다.
중국도 최근 우리 정부에 사드 기지에 대한 시찰을 요청해 왔다고 한다. 청와대는 어제 “그런 요청을 받은 적 없다”고 부인했다. 그러나 중국 전문가들이 참석한 학술세미나에선 사드 기지 시찰 요구가 여러 차례 있었다고 한다. 북한군 무인기에 침투당하고 중국의 주권 침해성 발언에 부인이나 하는 정부와 군의 태도가 한심하기 이를 데 없다.
북한과 중국이 사드 배치를 비난하면서 비상한 관심을 갖는 것은 사드의 미사일 방어능력 때문이다. 성주에 배치된 사드는 북한 탄도미사일을 공중에서 대부분 요격할 수 있다. 북한 탄도미사일을 발사해도 상당수가 무용지물이 될 수 있다는 얘기다. 중국도 속내는 북한과 비슷하다. 중국이 사드의 X-밴드 레이더가 중국의 탄도미사일을 탐지한다며 사드 배치를 반대하지만 사실과는 다르다. 성주의 사드 레이더는 탐지 거리가 600∼800㎞로 중국의 대륙간 탄도미사일을 염탐하기 어렵다. 실제론 사드가 유사시 중국이 우리나라로 발사하는 중단거리 탄도미사일(둥펑-15ㆍ사거리 700㎞)은 요격할 수 있다는 게 중국의 고민이다. 중국은 한반도 유사시 영향력을 과시하기 위해 둥펑-15 미사일을 백두산 뒤에 위치한 중국 퉁하(通化)에 배치해 놓고 있다.
따라서 이런 미사일 방어에 대한 사드의 중요한 기능에도 불구하고 정부까지 나서 사드 배치를 트집잡는 것은 문제다. 정부는 굳이 환경영향평가를 적용해 사드 배치와 기지 건설을 미루려는 시도를 중단하고 중국에도 명확한 입장을 세우기 바란다.