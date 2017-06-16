Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz recalling 900 autos in Korea

Mitsubishi Motors and Mercedes-Benz Korea have been ordered to recall nearly 900 vehicles in Korea for faulty parts, the transport ministry said Thursday.This is the latest in a series of recalls issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.The affected models include the Mitsubishi Outlander sedan and Mercedes-Benz’s SLC 200, the ministry said. The problems range from faulty windshield wipers to software failure in the electronic stability program.Yonhap