Kogas launches operation of three LNG storage tanks

The state-run Korea Gas Corp. (Kogas) said Thursday that it started operating three large-scale LNG storage tanks in eastern Korea this week.Since March, the utility firm has test-run the three 270,000-kiloliter LNG storage tanks (71-million-gallon) in Samcheok, 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Seoul. The capacity of the tanks is the largest in the world, according to Kogas. The Samcheok LNG facility operates nine 200,000 kiloliter LNG storage tanks.With the storage tanks going into full operation, Kogas will be running 74 LNG storage tanks worldwide.Yonhap