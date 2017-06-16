Downsized T-ara previews upcoming album

Girl group T-ara on Wednesday held a showcase for its 13th album “What’s My Name,” emphasizing the members’ individual charms through solo tracks.“We tried to do a lot this time. We initially planned to showcase group songs, but the program for the showcase was changed abruptly at the last minute,” said member Jiyeon.“We hurriedly decided on the change for us to show a more diverse side of the team.”Since their debut in 2009 with the EP “Lies,” T-ara has hit the bull’s-eye with 12 EPs, including their latest, “Memories.” Some of their greatest hits include “Bo Peep Bo Peep,” “Roly Poly” and “Lovey Dovey.”The new album was released after members Boram and Soyeon bolted when their contracts expired in May.MBK Entertainment had initially sought to put out the album with recordings and publicity by all six members but failed to reach an agreement with the two. The remaining members - Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon - had to re-record the entire album.Yonhap