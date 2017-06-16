Hoping the opposition follows (국문)

In 1997, President Kim Dae-jung successfully won the presidency through a coalition with Kim Jong-pil, and he invested his all for political independence in the general election in 2000. As civil groups unfolded anti-election campaigns for Kim Jong-pil, he severed ties with him and announced the inter-Korean summit three days before the election.
However, when votes were cast and tallied, his Millennium Democratic Party won 115 seats, and the Grand National Party led by Lee Hoi-chang won 133 seats, close to the majority of the 273-seat National Assembly. After the general election, an aide cheered him up, “Now that Lee Hoi-chang is also responsible for state administration, he won’t be opposing all the time.” Then Kim rebuked him, “You don’t see the situation straight.”
Kim Dae-jung was a realist and didn’t expect the “good will” of the opposition party. Without having a majority, he thought that the Blue House would be powerless. A month after the general election, President Kim named Lee Han-dong the prime minister and restored the alliance with the 17-seat United Liberal Democrats (ULD). Two ministerial positions were allotted for the ULD, and by the end of the year, he even arranged an unprecedented “lending” of lawmakers to make the United Liberal Democrat a negotiation body in the assembly. President Kim did all he could to take the lead in the National Assembly.
The confirmation hearings for the minister nominees of President Moon Jae-in are stalled as the ruling party does not hold majority in the legislature. Three opposition parties are blocking the supplementary budget plan and the government organization act revision. More obstacles are ahead. There are many laws to be revised to address the faults of the conservative administration of the past nine years, but all need to be approved by the three opposition parties. The budget cannot be passed without their support.
What solutions does President Moon Jae-in have? Considering the latest Thaad controversy and re-inspection on the Four Rivers project, President Moon is determined to draw a line from the conservative Liberty Korea Party and Bareun Party. He doesn’t seem to be willing to join with the People’s Party either.
President Kim Dae-jung would have tried to appoint People’s Party members to ministerial positions to secure a stable majority. Roh Tae-woo would have pursued merging with People’s Party and Bareun Party. It is unclear how President Moon would overcome the big opposition presence. With such a high approval rating, he may think the opposition would have to follow in the end.
But the Democratic Party successfully proved that opposition party would recover power after a defeat in the presidential election. Pressuring the opposition through public opinion is limited. There is no guarantee that his approval rating will continue to soar.
The next general election is just three years away. Without a structural plan to take a majority in the National Assembly, the power of President Moon could be a house of cards.
1997년 대선 때 DJP 연대라는 권력연합으로 정권 교체를 이룬 김대중(DJ) 대통령은 2000년 총선 때 정치적 홀로서기를 위해 모든 걸 쏟아부었다. 시민단체의 낙선운동을 계기로 거추장스럽던 JP(김종필 자민련 총재)와 손을 끊었고, 선거 3일 전엔 남북정상회담 개최란 메가톤급 카드를 꺼내 들었다.
하지만 투표함을 열어보니 DJ의 새천년민주당은 115석에 그쳤고, 이회창 총재의 한나라당이 133석으로 국회 주도권(당시 총 273석)을 넘보게 됐다. 총선 뒤 청와대 회의에서 한 참모가 DJ를 위로한답시고 “이제 이 총재도 국정운영에 책임이 생겼으니 무조건 반대만 하는 일은 없지 않겠습니까”라고 말했다. 그러자 DJ는 “이 사람아, 뭐 그렇게 남 얘기하듯 말하나”라며 면박을 줬다고 한다.
철저한 현실주의자였던 DJ는 야당의 ‘선의’를 기대하지 않았다. 원내 과반을 확보하지 못하면 ‘식물 청와대’가 될 수밖에 없다고 판단했다. 결국 총선 한 달 만에 DJ는 이한동 의원을 국무총리로 지명하면서 17석에 불과한 자민련과의 공조를 복원했다. 자민련에 장관도 두 자리나 내줬고 그해 연말엔 자민련을 교섭단체로 만들어주려고 정치사에 전무후무한 ‘의원 꿔주기’ 파동까지 일으켰다. 국회 주도권을 쥐기 위한 DJ의 처절한 몸부림이었다.
요즘 문재인 대통령이 인사청문회 정국에서 여소야대 때문에 어려움을 겪고 있다. 추경안과 정부조직법개정안도 야 3당이 일제히 태클을 걸고 나섰다. 앞으로가 더 문제다. 지난 9년간 보수 정권의 ‘적폐’를 손보려면 개정해야 할 법률이 한두 개가 아닌데 그때마다 야 3당의 허가를 받아야 한다. 예산안도 야 3당의 동의가 없으면 통과시킬 수 없다. 대통령 지지율은 역대 최고치라지만 여소야대의 현실은 꿈쩍도 않는다.
이런 건 이미 오래전부터 예견된 상황이다. 그렇다면 문 대통령은 어떤 해법을 준비한 것일까? 최근의 사드 논란이나 4대 강 사업 재감사 지시 등에 비춰보면 문 대통령은 자유한국당·바른정당 등 보수진영과는 확실히 선을 긋겠다는 생각인 듯하다. 그렇다고 국민의당과 손을 잡으려는 기미도 안 보인다.
DJ였다면 이번 조각 때 국민의당 인사들을 다수 입각시켜 안정적인 과반의석을 확보하려 했을 게 틀림없다. 노태우 대통령이었다면 더불어민주당·국민의당·바른정당의 3당 합당을 추진했을 것이다. 그러나 여소야대를 극복하기 위한 문재인식 해법이 뭔지는 아직 애매하다. 대통령 지지율이 높으니 그냥 밀어붙이면 야당은 순순히 끌려온다고 생각하는 것일까. 대선 직후의 야당이 한심해 보여도 머잖아 전투력을 회복한다는 건 민주당 스스로 입증한 모범사례가 있다. 장외 여론전으로 야당을 압박하는 건 한계가 있다. 대통령 지지율이 계속 고공행진을 한다는 보장도 없다. 다음 총선은 3년이나 남아 있다. 그동안 국회 주도권을 쥘 수 있는 구조적 해결책을 마련하지 못하면 문재인 정부의 권력은 사상누각이 될지도 모른다.
김정하 정치부 차장