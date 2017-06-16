Finding common ground (국문)
June 16,2017
The honeymoon period between the new president and the legislature has ended. Confirmation hearings for three ministerial nominees could not be held until the afternoon of Wednesday due to the main opposition Liberal Korea Party’s boycott in protest to the president’s executive action to stamp the appointment of Fair Trade Commission head Kim Sang-jo regardless of the opposition’s disapproval. Promises of cooperation with the legislature and bipartisanship have been broken just a month after the new president was sworn in.
The opposition warned that it would heighten its protests if the president pushed ahead with the appointment of foreign minister nominee Kang Kyung-wha. The administration, however, demanded the National Assembly send its report on her confirmation hearing, a move suggesting the president plans to push ahead with Kang’s appointment without the opposition’s consent. The political climate is bound to worsen, making the reviews for the supplementary budget plan and government reorganization proposal more difficult. The government will now not be able to launch its cabinet. The president has named 15 of 17 ministerial offices. But the prospect of their confirmations is murky given the current standoff.
President Moon Jae-in will not be able to push ahead with his campaign and reform agenda if he is in a pitched battle with the opposition-majority legislature. The presidential office and ruling party must do all they can to restore their relationship with the opposition. The new administration cannot afford to waste more time. The opposition claims must be heard and compromises must be made in order to normalize state affairs.
The opposition is also partly to blame for ruining the relationship. But the essence of the stalemate lies with the controversial candidates. The nominees have violated the prerequisites Moon set for senior government officials. It is wrong to criticize the opposition for being uncooperative when the president caused the problem in the first place. The ruling party claims there are no fault-free figures, but that’s because the president has not been looking hard enough.
The success of the reform-minded administration hinges on its relationship with the legislature. Moon is arrogant if he thinks he can insist on sticking to contested cabinet nominees. Both the opposition and ruling party must step back and endeavor to find some common ground.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 15, Page 30
여야는 수요일 하루 종일 강경하게 맞서며 네탓 공방을 벌였다. 장관 후보자 3명에 대한 국회 인사청문회는 문재인 대통령의 김상조 공정거래위원장 임명 강행에 반발한 자유한국당의 불참으로 오후에야 간신히 열리는 파행을 빚었다. 문재인 정부 출범 불과 한 달여 만이다. 대선 과정에 이어 문 대통령 취임 이후 제기된 협치 목소리는 상호 비난전에 묻혔고 여야는 등을 돌렸다.
'협치 파괴' 등의 격한 반응을 보인 야권에선 “강경화 외교부 장관 후보자까지 임명을 강행하면 지금보다 더 높은 수준의 대처가 있을 것”이란 강경 다짐이 잇따랐다. 하지만 청와대는 이날 보고서 채택을 야당에 압박하며 사실상 강 후보자에 대한 임명 강행 수순에 돌입했다. 청와대와 야당이 양보나 타협 없이 마주 달리는 꼴이다. 정국이 한층 더 경색될 건 불가피해 보인다.
이에 따라 추경 예산안 심사, 정부조직법 개정안 통과 전망은 더욱 불투명하게 됐다. 내각 구성을 완성하기까지 갈 길도 험해졌다. 현 정부조직 17개 부처 중 15개 장관 인선을 마쳤지만 후속 청문회 인사 검증은 파고가 높고 거칠어질 게 뻔하기 때문이다. 국회가 막히면 어렵고 힘들어지는 건 일단 문재인 정부다. 대부분의 개혁 공약들이 입법적 뒷받침이 필요한데, 여소야대인 데다 국회 선진화법이란 장벽까지 겹쳐 있다.
청와대와 집권당은 당장 협치를 위해 팔 걷고 나서는 수밖에 없다. 우선 빨리 조각을 마무리하고 새 정부가 각종 현안에 대응할 수 있는 체제를 갖추는 게 급선무다. 야당 주장을 경청하고 받아들일 수 있는 건 과감히 수용해야 한다.
물론 야당의 강경 입장이 문 대통령의 소통과 협치 여지를 좁히는 측면이 있다. 특정 후보자 문제를 다른 후보자 청문회나 정책 현안과 연계시키는 것도 박수 받을 선택은 아니다. 그러나 근본적 문제는 흠결 투성이인 공직자 후보군에 있다. 문 대통령 스스로 설정한 공직 배제 5대 원칙에 어긋나는 인사가 대부분이다. 그런 인사를 해놓고 '야당이 발목 잡는다'고 비난을 퍼부어대면 야당이 수긍하지 못하는 게 당연하다. 여권은 이제 '무결점 인재는 없다'고 항변하는데 코드 맞는 내 편에서만 찾다 보니 없는 것이지 왜 없겠는가.
문재인 정부의 성공 열쇠는 여야 협치가 어떻게 작동하느냐에 달여 있다. 야당이 끝까지 반대하는 '문제 후보자'까지 모두 임명 강행을 고집하는 건 독선이고 오만이다. 여야 모두 협치의 초심으로 돌아가 한 걸음씩 물러서야 합리적 절충점이 나온다.