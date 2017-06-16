U.S. rate hike presses Korea (국문)

As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points. It also maintained its stance to raise the rate one more time this year and three times next year. If the Fed lifts the rate in the second half, the gap between the central rate between the United States and Korea will be widened, further pressuring Korea to raise its own key rate.
If the U.S. benchmark rate surpasses Korea’s, then foreign capital will flow out of the Korean market.
Above all else, the rise in interest rate would deal a heavy blow on small and midsize companies including small business owners. It also will escalate the situation involving mounting household debt in Korea, which is considered a ticking bomb for the economy. The amount of household debt, which stood at a mere 200 trillion won ($177.8 billion) after the financial crisis skyrocketed to around 1,359 trillion won as of March 2017. It was a result of the local real estate market being heated up by the low interest rates. Rapid interest rate hikes could dismantle the financial market and worsen the condition involving household debt. According to the Hyundai Research Institute, a 0.25 percentage point hike in rates could raise interest by 420,000 won per year for each household. Another risk factor is the number of apartment units set to be ready for move-in soon, including 230,000 by the end of this year.
To minimize the impact of the U.S. rate hike, economic leaders must get the household debt issue under control. Lee Ju-yeol, governor of the Bank of Korea, recently hinted at the possibility of an interest rate hike and said, “we may need to adjust the degree of monetary easing.” It was an appropriate signal given that the prolonged monetary easing was the fundamental reason behind the current household debt issue. The government has to come up with comprehensive measures to handle the issue, earlier than August set by President Moon.
The government and financial authorities must not be lax on preemptive restructuring. They must pick and choose in advance so that sturdy midsize companies will not experience any shortage of capital when the interest rate rises.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 16, Page 34
미국 연방준비제도(Fed)가 예상대로 어제 기준금리를 0.25%포인트 인상했다. 이로써 미국과 한국의 기준금리(1.25%)는 같게 됐다. Fed는 또 올해 추가 1회, 내년 중 3회 인상 기조를 유지했다. 올 하반기 추가 인상이 단행되면 한·미 간 금리 역전 가능성이 커지면서 한국은행의 기준금리 인상 압력도 높아지게 된다.
한·미 간 금리 역전이 현실화하면 미국으로 자금이 환류하는 ‘머니 무브’가 본격화하면서 한국은 외국인 투자자금 이탈 사태에 직면할 수 있다.
무엇보다 금리 인상은 한국 경제의 시한폭탄인 가계부채와 소상공인을 비롯한 중소기업에 직격탄을 날릴 수 있다. 외환위기 직후 200조원에 불과하던 가계부채는 저금리 기조가 부동산시장의 불쏘시개 역할을 하면서 끊임없이 증가해 올 3월 1359조원으로 불어났다. 여기에 급격한 금리 인상은 가계부채 악화와 금융권 부실화의 도화선이 될 수 있다. 이미 가계부채는 위험 수위에 와 있다. 현대경제연구원에 따르면 기준금리가 0.25%포인트 오르면 가구당 이자 부담은 연 42만원 늘어난다. 더구나 올 하반기 23만 채를 비롯해 줄줄이 대기 중인 입주폭탄도 위험 요인이다.
이 같은 충격을 완화하려면 경제주체들은 철저한 부채 관리에 나서야 한다. 이주열 한은 총재도 최근 “통화정책 완화를 조정할 필요가 있다”고 금리 인상의 깜빡이를 켰다. 오랜 저금리 기조가 가계부채의 근원이라는 점에서 적절한 신호였다. 정부도 문재인 대통령이 8월에 마련하라고 한 가계부채 종합대책을 더 앞당겨야 한다.
정부와 금융당국은 선제적인 구조조정도 게을리하지 말아야 한다. 미리 옥석 가리기를 해야 금리가 오르는 과정에서 건실한 중소·중견기업이 자금경색을 겪는 일이 일어나지 않는다.