Thinking the Unthinkable With North Korea

President Trump has promised the world that he will “solve” the North Korean nuclear crisis before the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, can screw a nuclear weapon onto a missile that can reach San Francisco or Los Angeles, a grim feat that experts say he is on track to achieve during Mr. Trump’s first term. The president is right to point out that his predecessors succeeded only at kicking this problem down the road. But Mr. Trump hasn’t said how he plans to solve the problem.도널드 트럼프 대통령은 김정은이 로스앤젤레스를 타격할 수 있는 장거리미사일에 핵탄두를 장착하기 전 북핵 위기를 ‘해결’하겠다고 공언해 왔다. 미국의 군사 전문가들은 북한이 현재의 속도로 핵무기 개발을 이어 가면 2020년 트럼프 대통령 1기가 종료되기 전에 미국을 핵미사일로 공격할 수 있게 될 것으로 전망하고 있다. 역대 미국 대통령들이 북핵을 외면하고 해결을 기피해 왔다는 트럼프의 비판은 옳다. 그러나 트럼프 역시 북핵을 해결할 방안을 놓고 뾰족한 답을 얘기한 적은 없다.History suggests that as Mr. Trump comes to understand the risks involved, he will settle for constraints on North Korean testing to stop it from being able to reach the American homeland with a nuclear-tipped missile. President Xi Jinping of China pointed him in that direction at the Mar-a-Lago summit meeting in April, proposing a freeze on United States military activity on the Korean Peninsula in exchange for suspending North Korea’s long-range missile tests.지금까지 트럼프의 행동 패턴을 보면, 그 역시 북한이 미국을 공격할 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 실험을 멈추도록 만드는 선에서 대북 조치를 한정할 가능성이 높다. 지난 4월 미·중 정상회담에서 시진핑 주석이 제언한 내용도 이와 비슷하다. 시 주석은 당시 북한은 장거리미사일 실험을, 미국은 한·미 연합훈련을 각각 중단하는 방안을 제시했다.An approach that requires the United States to accept what it longed deemed “unacceptable” will strike many people in Washington as irresponsible. Is United States national security really strengthened if a 33-year-old dictator with a record of executing his enemies and defying red lines is left with an arsenal of 20 warheads and missiles that can deliver nuclear strikes against Seoul and Tokyo? It would be a hard pill to swallow, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson acknowledged in South Korea two months ago, when he noted that such a freeze was “premature” since it does not readily solve anything. But as Mr. Trump and Mr. Tillerson review the choices that Mao Zedong made in 1950, and John F. Kennedy made in 1962, they will come to appreciate the risks of cornering an adversary — and find the clearest clues for a deal that Washington and Beijing could support.이 방안은 미국이 오래전부터 “절대 수용할 수 없다”며 일축해 온 것이다. 트럼프가 이 제안을 받아들이면 그의 행정부 내에서조차 ‘무책임한 결정’이란 비난이 터져나올 것이다. 정적들을 잔인하게 숙청하고, 레드라인(금지선)을 마구잡이로 넘는 33세 독재자의 손에 서울과 도쿄를 공격할 수 있는 핵탄두 20기와 미사일을 남겨두는 방안이 미국의 안보를 지키는 길일까? 얼마 전 서울을 찾은 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관이 말한 것처럼 워싱턴으로선 받아들이기 힘든 카드다. 틸러슨은 “한·미 군사훈련을 동결하면 실제로 해결되는 건 아무것도 없어 시기상조”라고 주장했다. 그러나 트럼프가 1950년 마오쩌둥과 62년 존 F 케네디 대통령의 행동을 공부하면 상황은 달라질 수 있다. 두 케이스는 적을 궁지로 몰아 전쟁 가능성을 높이는 행동이 미국에 어떤 위험을 안겨주는지 알려주기 때문이다. 그러면 트럼프는 미국과 중국이 동의할 수 있는 ‘빅 딜’을 진지하게 검토할 수 있을 것이다.Start with Mao. In the Korean War, American policy makers assumed that if the United States went to the defense of South Korea, a China exhausted by years of civil war would not respond. They were wrong. Mao did not hesitate to unleash a huge counterattack on a nuclear superpower when United States soldiers in Korea neared the Chinese border. Overwhelmed, Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s men retreated.우선 50년 한국전쟁 당시 마오쩌둥의 결정을 보자. 미국은 수년간 내전에 시달린 중국이 한반도의 전쟁에 개입하지 못할 것으로 예상했지만 틀렸다. 미군이 압록강까지 치고 올라가자 마오쩌둥은 중공군 100만 명을 보내 반격했다. 인해전술에 밀린 미군은 후퇴할 수밖에 없었다.Could that happen again? Maybe. The United States intelligence community believes that American military strikes against North Korea would almost certainly trigger retaliation that would kill up to a million citizens in Seoul. The South Korean government would respond with a full-scale attack on the North. The United States is committed to support South Korea. But would Mr. Xi ever allow the Korean Peninsula to be reunified by a government allied with the United States? And history is working against us.지금도 같은 일이 반복될 가능성이 있다. 미국 정보기관은 미국이 북한을 공격하면 북한의 보복으로 서울에서만 100만 명이 숨질 것으로 예측한다. 그러면 한국 정부도 북한에 보복 공격을 개시하고 동맹 미국은 한국을 돕게 될 것이다. 시진핑은 가만히 앉아 미국의 동맹인 한국이 한반도를 통일하게 내버려 둘까? 답은 반대일 것이다.A Harvard study I led found 16 cases over the past 500 years when a rising power threatened to displace a ruling power. In 12 of them, the outcome was war. Today, as an unstoppable rising China rivals an immovable reigning United States, this dynamic — which I call Thucydides’s Trap — amplifies risks. What we see unfolding now is a Cuban Missile Crisis in slow motion. In the most dangerous moment in recorded history, to prevent the Soviet Union from placing nuclear-tipped missiles in Cuba, John F. Kennedy was prepared to take what he confessed was a one-in-three chance of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union. What risk will Mr. Trump run to prevent North Korea acquiring the ability to strike the United States?지난 500년간 신흥 강국이 기존 강대국을 위협한 사례 16개 중 12건은 전쟁으로 이어졌다. 이미 중국은 미국의 헤게모니를 뒤흔들 수준으로 올라서 있다. 당연히 이런 상황은 전쟁 위험을 증폭시킨다. 지금 한반도 상황은 62년 ‘쿠바 미사일 위기’의 슬로 모션 버전 같다. 당시 케네디는 소련과의 핵전쟁 가능성이 33%에 육박했음에도 소련 핵미사일의 쿠바 배치를 막기 위해 도박을 할 준비가 돼 있었다. 트럼프는 북한의 핵미사일 공격을 막기 위해 어느 수준까지 위험을 감수할 수 있을까?As Kennedy approached the final hour in which he would have to attack, risking nuclear war, or acquiesce to a Soviet nuclear presence in America’s backyard, both he and Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet leader, began to examine previously unthinkable options. In the popular American narrative, Khrushchev capitulated. But we now know that both sides blinked.핵전쟁 가능성을 무릅쓰고 쿠바를 공격할 것인가, 아니면 미국의 앞마당(쿠바)에 소련의 핵무기가 배치되는 걸 묵인할 것이냐를 놓고 택일해야 하는 운명의 순간이 다가오자 케네디 대통령과 니키타 흐루쇼프 소련 서기장은 과거엔 생각조차 해보지 않았던 카드를 놓고 고심하기 시작했다. 결국 두 사람은 그 카드를 택해 한 발씩 물러섰다. 그 결정이 지구를 살렸다.Kennedy agreed secretly to remove American missiles from Turkey, an option he and his advisers had earlier rejected because of its impact on NATO — and because he would look weak. Kennedy’s central lesson from the crisis still offers wise counsel for Mr. Trump. “Above all,” Kennedy said, “while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war.”흐루쇼프는 쿠바에서 소련의 미사일을 철수시켰고, 케네디는 그 대가로 터키에 배치된 미국의 미사일 철수를 비밀리에 동의했다. 그때까지는 미국이 약해 보일 수 있다는 이유로 케네디가 단호히 거부해 온 조치였다. “핵보유국이 무엇보다 피해야 하는 건 치욕적 후퇴 아니면 핵전쟁을 감수할 수밖에 없는 대치 상황”이라는 케네디의 당시 발언은 트럼프에게 지침이 될 만하다.At Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Xi reportedly urged Mr. Trump to accept “suspension for suspension.” For Mr. Kim’s freeze on additional ICBM tests, the United States could postpone or modify military exercises in the region. Some people in Mr. Xi’s circle have even proposed that the United States and China consider a new East Asian security architecture. Indeed, they note that America’s presence in South Korea is an accident of history. Had North Korea not attacked the South in 1950, the United States would never have intervened. So if China were to assume responsibility for removing the Kim regime, denuclearizing the country, and reunifying the peninsula under a government in Seoul friendly to Beijing, would the United States remove all its bases from the South and end its military alliance?시진핑은 트럼프에게 “중단은 중단으로 응수해야 한다”고 촉구했다. 김정은이 ICBM 실험을 중단한다면 미국도 (한·미) 군사훈련을 미루거나 조정해야 한다는 뜻이다. 시진핑의 측근들은 미·중이 동아시아 안보 구조를 재설계하자는 제안까지 한다. 이들은 주한미군의 존재가 역사적으로 우연히 일어난 사고라고 주장한다. 50년 북한이 남침을 하지 않았다면, 미국이 끼어들 일도 없었다는 것이다. 중국이 김정은을 축출하고 북한을 비핵화한 뒤, 친중 성향의 한국 정부가 한반도를 통일한다면, 미국은 주한미군을 철수하고 한·미 동맹을 종료할 수 있을까?For most American presidents, the idea would be a nonstarter. But Mr. Trump is nothing if not original. Will the necessity of avoiding nuclear war, in this case, become again the mother of invention?미국 대통령에게 이는 생각조차 할 수 없는 시나리오다. 그러나 트럼프는 독창적인 행보로 유명한 이다. 북한과의 핵전쟁을 피해야 한다는 ‘필요’가 미국이 완전히 새로운 한반도 정책을 설정하게 만드는 ‘발명의 어머니’가 될 수 있을까?그레이엄 앨리슨 하버드대 교수