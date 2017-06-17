Moon proposes talks with North

President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Lee Hee-ho, the widow of the late President Kim Dae-jung, at the ceremony held in the 63 Building Convention Center in Yeouido, western Seoul, marking the 17th anniversary of the June 15th North-South Joint Declaration on Thursday. [KIM SEONG-RYONG] 문재인 대통령(왼쪽)이 목요일 6·15 남북정상회담 17주년 기념식이 열린 서울 여의도 63빌딩 컨벤션센터에서 고 김대중 대통령의 부인 이희호 여사의 손을 잡고 있다. [김성룡 기자]

President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he was willing to "sit knee-to-knee, head-on-head" with North Korea to discuss ways tothe joint inter-Korean declarations promoting peace and cooperation between the two countries, adding that on the keycould be normalizing ties between Washington and Pyongyang and the establishment of a "peace regime" on the peninsula.*implement: 실행하다*agenda: 의제문재인 대통령은 목요일 북한과 "무릎을 마주하고 머리를 맞대고" 한반도의 평화와 협력을 증진하는 남북공동성언을 이행하는 방안을 협의해나갈 용의가 있다고 말했다. 그는 또 북미관계 정상화와 한반도 평화체제 구축을 주요 의제로 논의할 수 있다고 덧붙였다.Thewas laid out in Yeouido, western Seoul, during hisremarks in a ceremony that marked the 17th anniversary of the June 15th North-South Joint Declaration, signed between former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-il, on June 15, 2000. It was the first time in 12 years that a sitting president attended the event.*statement: 성명*congratulatory: 축하의문 대통령은 서울 여의도에서 열린 6.15 공동선언 17주년 기념식 축사에서 이 같이 언급했다. 6.15 남북공동선언은 2000년 6월15일 남한의 김대중 대통령과 북한의 김정일 국방위원장이 합의해 발표한 것이다. 12년만에 처음으로 현직 대통령이 이 기념식에 참석했다.Moon's remarks were a step beyond his previous stance, whereby he mostlysaying he would talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if the regimeconducting any additional nuclear and missile tests. On Thursday, the agenda was*stop short of~ : ~의 바로 앞에서 멈추다*refrain from~ : ~를 삼가다*specify: 명시하다문 대통령은 북한이 핵과 미사일의 추가 도발을 중단한다면 북한 지도자 김정은과 대화할 것이라고 밝힘으로써 예전 입장에서 한 걸음 더 나아갔다. 문 대통령은 의제를 명시했다.The North Korean leader's most important diplomatic goal is to sign a permanent peace treaty with the United States to replace a 64-year-old armistice and formally end the Korean War. Washington hasthe idea in the past unless Pyongyang fully scraps its nuclear and missile programs, which Kim has insisted will never happen.*rebuff: 거부하다, 퇴짜놓다북한 지도자의 가장 중요한 외교정책 목표는 미국과 영구 평화협정을 체결해서 64년된 정전협정을 대체하고 한국전쟁을 공식적으로 끝내는 것이다. 이때까지 미국은 북한이 핵과 미사일을 완전히 포기하지 않았다는 이유로 북한의 요구를 거부해왔다. 북한 지도자 김정은은 핵과 미사일을 절대 포기하지 않겠다고 고집했다.Moonthe legalization of the joint inter-Korean agreements, saying Seoul's North Korea policy would not have "" had the legislaturethem.*call for~ : ~를 요구하다*ratify: 비준하다*go back and forth: 오락가락하다문 대통령은 국회가 남북합의를 비준하면 남한의 대북정책이 "오락가락하지는" 않았을 것이라며 남북합의의 법제화를 요구했다.Moon mentioned four joint declarations in 1972, 1991, 2000 and 2007 to be made law, most of which stress that Seoul and Pyongyang agree to seek reunification independently, apart from any influence from third countries or outer forces. Other agreements include economic cooperation and buildingby boosting exchanges in all fields.*mutual confidence: 상호신뢰문 대통령은 1972년, 1991년, 2000년, 2007년 등 4개의 남북합의의 법제화를 언급했다. 이 남북합의들은 대부분 남북이 외세나 제3국의 개입 없이 자주적으로 통일을 추구하는 것을 강조했다. 합의에는 경제협력과 모든 분야에서 교류 확대를 통한 상호신뢰 구축도 포함돼 있다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)